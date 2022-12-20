Canadiens @ Coyotes Top Six Minutes: Montembeault steals two points in Arizona

Pre-Game Thoughts

I didn’t expect to spend the night preceding my birthday watching the Habs play in a college arena with a 5k capacity, but here we are.

Also the Green Bay Packers are playing and it’s also intensely stressful.

Do we think Zack Kassian will try and fight Arber Xhekaj again or did the last fight not leave enough of an impact?

Also Cole Caufield is used to NCAA arenas, should see a big night from him hopefully.

First Period

Playing “Ole” by Bouncing Souls before the opening faceoff is a bold choice Arizona.

Well, Samuel Montembeault is wide awake for this 10pm start so far!

I don’t know how, but the Coyotes keep ending up on odd-man rushes and I don’t like it one bit.

That’s a horrendously dumb penalty by Josh Anderson, no reason for that.

A Josh Anderson penalty box exit spin-o-rama was not on my Bingo card tonight.

I am begging the Habs power play to finally function for once.

Or blast your own player in the face that works too.

Andddd right back to the penalty kill.

Thankfully Dvorak is back on the bench.

Hey neat, two clean PKs!

Anthony Richard is insanely fast, he went end to end like it was nothing.

Okay, Monty isn’t allowed to do anything like that anymore.

Well, that was certainly a period of hockey!

Second Period

Okay boys, good second period here we go!

THAT’S WHAT I’M TALKING ABOUT

Kaiden Guhle with a massive play to eventually open the space for Caufield to score!

And the game is now tied...

Can the fellas maybe help out Samuel Montembeault a little bit here, he’s getting hammered around the net.

X GON’ GIVE IT TO YA

The lead that is.

I can’t even be mad, that was an incredible play by Arizona to tie the game.

Guys, you gotta clear the zone.

And complete passes to each other, I believe in you!

Kaiden Guhle continues to rule however.

Anthony Richard is so so close to doing the thing right now.

I am begging Chris Wideman to please pass the puck to literally anyone.

I like Richard getting promoted, don’t love Slafkovsky being the one to get demoted.

Well, win the third period guys.

Third Period

Okay new rule, no more Narco by Timmy Trumpet to start periods, it’s overdone.

Big line back together, let’s see if they’ve got some magic in the final period.

It at least feels like there’s effort so far, goals are coming I can feel it!

Drouin just checked a man off the puck, late night hockey is weird y’all.

Cole Caufield, just inches from his second goal of the game.

What pass by Kirby Dach to make that happen too.

Richard puts the Habs on the PP!

Well, I don’t know what we expected at this point.

Two missed calls even out I suppose, and it beats seeing the Montreal power play again.

Again, begging the Habs to shoot when they manage to get the puck into high danger areas.

Edmundson I get you want to protect your goalie, but please let him make the save first!

Josh Anderson with a series of plays to forget, thankfully offsides at the other end.

It’s a point I guess!

Overtime

At least win guys, it’s the Coyotes.

Caufield’s hand-eye is absolutely insane, my word.

MIKE HOFFMAN REVENGE TOUR

It was dumb, ugly, but it’s two points in the desert!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) We may need to add a standings points column to the goalie stats

2) He’s coming for that top rookie spot

1) Someone who doesn’t run through the full colour gamut at each stoppage