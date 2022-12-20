Canadiens @ Coyotes Top Six Minutes: Montembeault steals two points in Arizona

Pre-Game Thoughts
- I didn’t expect to spend the night preceding my birthday watching the Habs play in a college arena with a 5k capacity, but here we are.
- Also the Green Bay Packers are playing and it’s also intensely stressful.
- Do we think Zack Kassian will try and fight Arber Xhekaj again or did the last fight not leave enough of an impact?
- Also Cole Caufield is used to NCAA arenas, should see a big night from him hopefully.
First Period
- Playing “Ole” by Bouncing Souls before the opening faceoff is a bold choice Arizona.
- Well, Samuel Montembeault is wide awake for this 10pm start so far!
- I don’t know how, but the Coyotes keep ending up on odd-man rushes and I don’t like it one bit.
- That’s a horrendously dumb penalty by Josh Anderson, no reason for that.
- A Josh Anderson penalty box exit spin-o-rama was not on my Bingo card tonight.
- I am begging the Habs power play to finally function for once.
- Or blast your own player in the face that works too.
- Andddd right back to the penalty kill.
- Thankfully Dvorak is back on the bench.
- Hey neat, two clean PKs!
- Anthony Richard is insanely fast, he went end to end like it was nothing.
- Okay, Monty isn’t allowed to do anything like that anymore.
- Well, that was certainly a period of hockey!
Second Period
- Okay boys, good second period here we go!
- THAT’S WHAT I’M TALKING ABOUT
- Kaiden Guhle with a massive play to eventually open the space for Caufield to score!
- And the game is now tied...
- Can the fellas maybe help out Samuel Montembeault a little bit here, he’s getting hammered around the net.
- X GON’ GIVE IT TO YA
- The lead that is.
- I can’t even be mad, that was an incredible play by Arizona to tie the game.
- Guys, you gotta clear the zone.
- And complete passes to each other, I believe in you!
- Kaiden Guhle continues to rule however.
- Anthony Richard is so so close to doing the thing right now.
- I am begging Chris Wideman to please pass the puck to literally anyone.
- I like Richard getting promoted, don’t love Slafkovsky being the one to get demoted.
- Well, win the third period guys.
Third Period
- Okay new rule, no more Narco by Timmy Trumpet to start periods, it’s overdone.
- Big line back together, let’s see if they’ve got some magic in the final period.
- It at least feels like there’s effort so far, goals are coming I can feel it!
- Drouin just checked a man off the puck, late night hockey is weird y’all.
- Cole Caufield, just inches from his second goal of the game.
- What pass by Kirby Dach to make that happen too.
- Richard puts the Habs on the PP!
- Well, I don’t know what we expected at this point.
- Two missed calls even out I suppose, and it beats seeing the Montreal power play again.
- Again, begging the Habs to shoot when they manage to get the puck into high danger areas.
- Edmundson I get you want to protect your goalie, but please let him make the save first!
- Josh Anderson with a series of plays to forget, thankfully offsides at the other end.
- It’s a point I guess!
Overtime
- At least win guys, it’s the Coyotes.
- Caufield’s hand-eye is absolutely insane, my word.
- MIKE HOFFMAN REVENGE TOUR
- It was dumb, ugly, but it’s two points in the desert!
EOTP 3 Stars
3) We may need to add a standings points column to the goalie stats
2) He’s coming for that top rookie spot
1) Someone who doesn’t run through the full colour gamut at each stoppage
Loading comments...