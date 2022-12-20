Tuesday Habs Headlines: Martin St-Louis says patience is important but truth even more so

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Martin St-Louis says, “We have to look at where we can be better and keep building” as his team has fallen into a rut and is riding a three-game losing streak. [Montreal Gazette]
- Mike Matheson will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. [Sportsnet]
- Juraj Slafkovský is visibly improving, the power play is not, and a rough schedule ahead. [RDS]
- Giving young defenders like Kaiden Guhle opportunities on the power play could be an answer to their woes. [Journal de Montreal]
- As part of a “P.K. Subban Homecoming” tribute the Canadiens will be honouring former teammate P.K. Subban on Jan. 12 against the Nashville Predators. [TSN]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Ottawa Senators have been picking up speed these past three weeks so their focus should remain on winning and not the standings. [Sportsnet]
- The potential is sky high as Team Canada prepares for the World Junior Championship. [TSN]
- One great team is going to be left out of the playoffs thanks to the Metroplitan Division of Doom. [Sportsnet]
- What will it mean for Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat once the NHL’s annual hockey roster freeze is lifted on December 27? [The Hockey News]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche got together to sneak in a trade before the freeze came into affect. [Sportsnet]
- Remember “The Hamburgler” run? [The Hockey News]
- Andrew Hammond announced his decision to retire from hockey on Monday.
December 19, 2022
