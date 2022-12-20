 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Martin St-Louis says patience is important but truth even more so

In today’s links, development starts with truth, Guhle on the power play, The Hamburgler retires, Team Canada has high potential at WJC, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
Montreal Canadiens v Seattle Kraken Photo by Christopher Mast/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Martin St-Louis says, “We have to look at where we can be better and keep building” as his team has fallen into a rut and is riding a three-game losing streak. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Mike Matheson will be out indefinitely with a lower-body injury. [Sportsnet]
  • Juraj Slafkovský is visibly improving, the power play is not, and a rough schedule ahead. [RDS]
  • Giving young defenders like Kaiden Guhle opportunities on the power play could be an answer to their woes. [Journal de Montreal]
  • As part of a “P.K. Subban Homecoming” tribute the Canadiens will be honouring former teammate P.K. Subban on Jan. 12 against the Nashville Predators. [TSN]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The Ottawa Senators have been picking up speed these past three weeks so their focus should remain on winning and not the standings. [Sportsnet]
  • The potential is sky high as Team Canada prepares for the World Junior Championship. [TSN]
  • One great team is going to be left out of the playoffs thanks to the Metroplitan Division of Doom. [Sportsnet]
  • What will it mean for Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat once the NHL’s annual hockey roster freeze is lifted on December 27? [The Hockey News]
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs and Colorado Avalanche got together to sneak in a trade before the freeze came into affect. [Sportsnet]
  • Remember “The Hamburgler” run? [The Hockey News]
  • Andrew Hammond announced his decision to retire from hockey on Monday.

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...