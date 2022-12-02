Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- How Sean Monahan made his name, won over a fan base, and built an enduring legacy in Calgary. [Sportsnet]
- Monahan returns to Calgary playing the way that made him a star. [The Athletic]
- Could the Canadiens consider re-signing Monahan? [TSN]
- The Canadiens’ visit to Calgary is also a homecoming of sorts for head coach Martin St-Louis. [Montreal Gazette]
- “Brains matter and these guys have it.” A year in, the new regime has the Habs on the right track. [Hockey Inside/Out (Video)]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Restricted free agent Alex Formenton is no longer eligible to play in the NHL this season. [TSN]
- Pat Maroon responds to mocking by the NESN broadcast team by turning a ‘negative into a positive’. [The Athletic]
- Tyler and Cat Toffoli are finding a fit in Calgary. [Montreal Gazette]
- Peter Stastny’s harrowing path to greatness has never been more relevant. [The Athletic]
- Steven Stamkos is the first player to reach 1,000 NHL points with the Tampa Bay Lightning. [NHL.com]
- Projecting Team Canada for the 2023 World Juniors. [Daily Faceoff]
- Is win margin more important than possession when it comes to predicting future success? [Daily Faceoff]
- Is the current state of hockey culture is trending in a positive direction? [Daily Faceoff]
