Friday Habs Headlines: Leaving a mark on the Stampede City

In today’s links, what Sean Monahan meant to the city of Calgary, Pat Maroon responds to mocking remarks about his weight, and projecting Team Canada for this year’s World Juniors.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • How Sean Monahan made his name, won over a fan base, and built an enduring legacy in Calgary. [Sportsnet]
  • Monahan returns to Calgary playing the way that made him a star. [The Athletic]
  • Could the Canadiens consider re-signing Monahan? [TSN]
  • The Canadiens’ visit to Calgary is also a homecoming of sorts for head coach Martin St-Louis. [Montreal Gazette]
  • “Brains matter and these guys have it.” A year in, the new regime has the Habs on the right track. [Hockey Inside/Out (Video)]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Restricted free agent Alex Formenton is no longer eligible to play in the NHL this season. [TSN]
  • Pat Maroon responds to mocking by the NESN broadcast team by turning a ‘negative into a positive’. [The Athletic]
  • Tyler and Cat Toffoli are finding a fit in Calgary. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Peter Stastny’s harrowing path to greatness has never been more relevant. [The Athletic]
  • Steven Stamkos is the first player to reach 1,000 NHL points with the Tampa Bay Lightning. [NHL.com]
  • Projecting Team Canada for the 2023 World Juniors. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Is win margin more important than possession when it comes to predicting future success? [Daily Faceoff]
  • Is the current state of hockey culture is trending in a positive direction? [Daily Faceoff]

