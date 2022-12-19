 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens @ Coyotes: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Montreal and Arizona meet in the cozy confines of Mullett Arena.

Montreal Canadiens v Arizona Coyotes Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Arizona Coyotes

How to watch

Start time: **10:00 PM EST / 7:00 PM PST**
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Coyotes region: Bally Sports Arizona X

Montreal has hit the road to play in the smallest arena in the league, Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University in Tempe, which has a capacity of 5000 fans. From a league perspective, it’s a pretty embarrassing scenario to have a professional teams in such a small home, and it has to be a contributing factor to the recently announced flat cap for next season with limited revenue coming in from attendance. As far as fan experience goes, it has been home to a good atmosphere at least, so that should provide a fun backdrop for tonight’s game if Tempeans have any interest in the Montreal Canadiens.

Surely those who follow the Coyotes know about Cole Caufield and Nick Suzuki, players with 18 and 15 goals, repsectively. No matter what Martin St-Louis has tried to boost the Canadiens’ offence, it’s those two players who keep producing the majority of the goals. It was Suzuki who had the team’s only goal in Saturday’s game versus the Tampa Bay Lightning to maintain his point-per-game pace through 31 contests.

The goal was impressive, a quick shot from the goal line, but it was the play of Kaiden Guhle that set him up. Guhle is now tied for second in scoring among rookie defencemen with 12 points, Given Montreal’s struggling power play, his effort on that goal was a good audition for some man-advantage time, and it is a bit surprising that he hasn’t received more, playing just 14:43 in that situation so far. With Mike Matheson, their main power-play defenceman when he’s been in the lineup, still in Montreal nursing an injury, will we see more of Guhle on the power play on this road trip?

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #17 Josh Anderson
#20 Juraj Slafkovský #77 Kirby Dach #27 Jonathan Drouin
#63 Evgenii Dadonov #28 Christian Dvorak #68 Mike Hoffman
#90 Anthony Richard #71 Jake Evans #40 Joel Armia

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
#44 Joel Edmundson #21 Kaiden Guhle
$54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic
#72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
#35 Samuel Montembeault #34 Jake Allen

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta
Injured: Paul Byron, Brendan Gallagher, Mike Matheson, Sean Monahan, David Savard

Arizona Coyotes projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Clayton Keller Travis Boyd Nick Schmaltz
Lawson Crouse Nick Bjugstad Matias Maccelli
Nick Ritchie Jack McBain Christian Fischer
Barrett Hayton Zack Kassian

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Jakob Chychrun Shayne Gostisbehere
J.J. Moser Josh Brown
Patrik Nemeth Troy Stecher
Juuso Valimaki

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Karel Vejmelka Connor Ingram

