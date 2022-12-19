 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Habs Headlines: Canadiens show there’s still work to be done

In today’s links, Habs still have work to do, what they’ll be asking Santa for this Christmas, Wright to captain Team Canada, Thompson’s long road to the NHL, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
Tampa Bay Lightning v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The Canadiens have been doing better than expected so far this season, but their loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night shows they still have a ways to go. [Sportsnet]
  • What are the Canadiens asking Santa for this year? [The Hockey Writers]
  • Anthony Richard was recalled from the Laval Rocket to join the team on their road trip. [EOTP]

Around the League and Elsewhere

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...