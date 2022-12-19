Monday Habs Headlines: Canadiens show there’s still work to be done

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The Canadiens have been doing better than expected so far this season, but their loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night shows they still have a ways to go. [Sportsnet]
- What are the Canadiens asking Santa for this year? [The Hockey Writers]
- Anthony Richard was recalled from the Laval Rocket to join the team on their road trip. [EOTP]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Shane Wright will be sporting the ‘C’ for Team Canada at the upcoming IIHF World Junior Championship. [CBC]
- Ottawa Senators’ Austin Watson has been fined $4,054 for interference on Detroit Red Wings Dylan Larkin. [Sportsnet]
- The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Jason Demers to a one-year, two-way contract. [Oilers Nation]
- It’s been a long road to the NHL for Logan Thompson but he finally nailed down a spot with the Vegas Golden Knights. [Sportsnet]
