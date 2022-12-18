Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Often a scratch this season, Michael Pezzetta is settling into his role. [Montreal Gazette]
- Top reasons why the Habs are now struggling. [The Hockey Writers]
- David Savard was placed on IR retroactive to December 4, freeing up a roster spot for the upcoming road trip.
Le défenseur David Savard a été placé sur la liste des blessés (rétroactif au 4 décembre).— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 18, 2022
Defenseman David Savard was placed on IR (retroactively to December 4).
- Canadiens rookie defencemen in cars getting coffee:
Around the league and elsewhere
- Alexander Ovechkin may be one of the most-scouted players in the league, yet it’s still hard to read his shot. [985FM]
- The Vancouver Canucks are due for some changes, and Elias Petterson (the senior) may be the only one not on the table. [Sportsnet]
- An 84-game NHL season, with a shortened training camp, is being debated. [Sportsnet]
- Cassie Campbell-Pascall is among the new board members of Hockey Canada. [CBC]
