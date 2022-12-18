 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Habs Headlines: Michael Pezzetta, the modern role player

In today’s links, Pezetta’s place with the team, David Savard on IR, Hockey Canada’s new board, and a proposed 84-game schedule.

By Justin Blades
Montréal Canadiens v Vancouver Canucks Photo by Derek Cain/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Often a scratch this season, Michael Pezzetta is settling into his role. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Top reasons why the Habs are now struggling. [The Hockey Writers]
  • David Savard was placed on IR retroactive to December 4, freeing up a roster spot for the upcoming road trip.
  • Canadiens rookie defencemen in cars getting coffee:

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Alexander Ovechkin may be one of the most-scouted players in the league, yet it’s still hard to read his shot. [985FM]
  • The Vancouver Canucks are due for some changes, and Elias Petterson (the senior) may be the only one not on the table. [Sportsnet]
  • An 84-game NHL season, with a shortened training camp, is being debated. [Sportsnet]
  • Cassie Campbell-Pascall is among the new board members of Hockey Canada. [CBC]

