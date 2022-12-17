Canadiens vs. Lightning Top Six Minutes: Struck by the penalties

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining.

First Period

Surprisingly good start. The Habs look hot and ready.

So naturally, the Lightning take an early lead.

brandonagle? What the fudge is a brandonagle?

It’s a player?! Who has 23 points in 29 games this season?? And he just scored???

Oh, he’s from Saskatoon. Never mind then.

Apparently that was the fifth fight of young Xhekaj’s career. Then why does it feel like he’s in a fight in every game I watch?

Shot stats after twelve minutes? Lightning 3 Habs 8.

Goals? Lightning 2 Habs

That void means zero btw, if you didn’t get that.

Jake Paul doubles the lead for the away side.

Sorry, we seem to be having some technical difficulties. Logan* Paul was the one scoring.

The effort is not missing. It’s just a matter of execution. Or rather, the lack thereof.

Second Period

Once again, my apologies. That second goal was apparently scored by Aaron* Paul. I take full responsibility for the lack of clarity.

The teams trade penalties in the beginning of the second.

And Montreal decides to leave Killorn all alone in the crease. Thankfully, Jake Allen is alive, awake and saves the effort.

Matheson to the box. These teams sure don’t like playing 5-on-5.

Too bad they’re not good at playing 5-on-4.

Evans to the box. Double minor. Maybe Tampa prefers 5-on-3?

Cirelli. 3-0 fro the crease.

Pezzetta hits the iron short-handed. One of those nights eh?

Who wants a penalty? You get a penalty! You get a penalty!

EVERYBODY GETS A PENALTYYYYYYY!

Hedman makes it four. And that’s definitely game over.

Third Period

Still working to find the identity of that second Tampa scorer. RuPaul? Nah, that can’t be right...

Guhle with a beautiful set-up and Cap’n Nick (wonder if there are others on the ice named Nick?) makes sure there is no shutout tonight.

Is this the beginning of a beautiful comeback? Caufield scores.

Called back for a teenzy, weenzy offside. Bah! Refs never let you have any fun.

Time goes by so quickly.

With better execution and a lesser opponent (i.e. no brandonagle), this could have been a win.

Instead, it’s now a 5-1-loss. Nikki Kucherov with the final nail in the Habs’ coffin.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Just a matter of time now

2) This one took some effort

1) Still the front-runner for the Hart