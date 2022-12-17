Canadiens vs. Lightning Top Six Minutes: Struck by the penalties

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining.
First Period
- Surprisingly good start. The Habs look hot and ready.
- So naturally, the Lightning take an early lead.
- brandonagle? What the fudge is a brandonagle?
- It’s a player?! Who has 23 points in 29 games this season?? And he just scored???
- Oh, he’s from Saskatoon. Never mind then.
- Apparently that was the fifth fight of young Xhekaj’s career. Then why does it feel like he’s in a fight in every game I watch?
- Shot stats after twelve minutes? Lightning 3 Habs 8.
- Goals? Lightning 2 Habs
- That void means zero btw, if you didn’t get that.
- Jake Paul doubles the lead for the away side.
- Sorry, we seem to be having some technical difficulties. Logan* Paul was the one scoring.
- The effort is not missing. It’s just a matter of execution. Or rather, the lack thereof.
Second Period
- Once again, my apologies. That second goal was apparently scored by Aaron* Paul. I take full responsibility for the lack of clarity.
- The teams trade penalties in the beginning of the second.
- And Montreal decides to leave Killorn all alone in the crease. Thankfully, Jake Allen is alive, awake and saves the effort.
- Matheson to the box. These teams sure don’t like playing 5-on-5.
- Too bad they’re not good at playing 5-on-4.
- Evans to the box. Double minor. Maybe Tampa prefers 5-on-3?
- Cirelli. 3-0 fro the crease.
- Pezzetta hits the iron short-handed. One of those nights eh?
- Who wants a penalty? You get a penalty! You get a penalty!
- EVERYBODY GETS A PENALTYYYYYYY!
- Hedman makes it four. And that’s definitely game over.
Third Period
- Still working to find the identity of that second Tampa scorer. RuPaul? Nah, that can’t be right...
- Guhle with a beautiful set-up and Cap’n Nick (wonder if there are others on the ice named Nick?) makes sure there is no shutout tonight.
- Is this the beginning of a beautiful comeback? Caufield scores.
- Called back for a teenzy, weenzy offside. Bah! Refs never let you have any fun.
- Time goes by so quickly.
- With better execution and a lesser opponent (i.e. no brandonagle), this could have been a win.
- Instead, it’s now a 5-1-loss. Nikki Kucherov with the final nail in the Habs’ coffin.
