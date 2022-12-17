Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Kaiden Guhle, and Juraj Slafkovsky all make this list of the NHL’s top 50 players of the age of 24 or younger. [TSN]
- Caufield could easily become the first Hab since Vincent Damphousse to score 40 goals. [TVA]
- The Canadiens and the Ducks are following two different paths in a rebuild, and despite the recent loss, it’s hard not to feel that Montreal is on the better path. [The Athletic]
- Prospect Lane Hutson named to Team USA’s World Juniors roster. [Twitter]
Félicitations à Lane Hutson, sélectionné au sein de l'équipe américaine pour le #MondialJunior 2023!— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 16, 2022
Congratulations to Lane Hutson on being named to Team USA's 2023 #WorldJuniors roster!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/O9mFKRW9cE
- Montreal is unlikely to loan Slafkovsky to Slovakia for the WJC. [TSN]
- The Edmonton Oilers are looking for defense, and someone like Joel Edmundson might be exactly what they’re looking for. [TSN | The Athletic]
- After a hotter start than anyone expected, it will be the next few months that really show just where the Canadiens are in the rebuild. [Sportsnet]
- Though it might be a bit too early to really be starting trade talk, Habs like Sean Monahan, Evgenii Dadonov, and Jonathan Drouin make this list. [ESPN]
- Montreal’s power play remains wretched, despite multiple changes in coaching and personnel. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Sarah Nurse’s goal gives Team Canada the victory over Team USA. [Yahoo Sports]
- The NHL is, reportedly, looking at expanding the NHL season to 84 games. [Yahoo Sports]
- Jakub Vrana is available to rejoin the Detroit Red Wings following a stint in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. [TSN]
- Looking back on the artistry and magic of Pavel Datsyuk. [The Athletic]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs’ success, and the magic of William Nylander. [The Athletic]
- Alexander Ovechkin, Jack Oettinger, and more in the most recent episode of 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]
- Sean Wright wants to lead Team Canada to gold at the WJC. [TVA]
- QMJHL commissioner Gilles Courteau will be retiring in 2024. [Sportsnet | TVA]
