Saturday Habs Headlines: Despite struggles, the kids continue to impress

Montreal’s young players continue to turn heads, early trade talk, Datsyuk, Ovechkin, Nylander, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Los Angeles Kings v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Nick Suzuki, Cole Caufield, Kaiden Guhle, and Juraj Slafkovsky all make this list of the NHL’s top 50 players of the age of 24 or younger. [TSN]
  • Caufield could easily become the first Hab since Vincent Damphousse to score 40 goals. [TVA]
  • The Canadiens and the Ducks are following two different paths in a rebuild, and despite the recent loss, it’s hard not to feel that Montreal is on the better path. [The Athletic]
  • Prospect Lane Hutson named to Team USA’s World Juniors roster. [Twitter]
  • Montreal is unlikely to loan Slafkovsky to Slovakia for the WJC. [TSN]
  • The Edmonton Oilers are looking for defense, and someone like Joel Edmundson might be exactly what they’re looking for. [TSN | The Athletic]
  • After a hotter start than anyone expected, it will be the next few months that really show just where the Canadiens are in the rebuild. [Sportsnet]
  • Though it might be a bit too early to really be starting trade talk, Habs like Sean Monahan, Evgenii Dadonov, and Jonathan Drouin make this list. [ESPN]
  • Montreal’s power play remains wretched, despite multiple changes in coaching and personnel. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Sarah Nurse’s goal gives Team Canada the victory over Team USA. [Yahoo Sports]
  • The NHL is, reportedly, looking at expanding the NHL season to 84 games. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Jakub Vrana is available to rejoin the Detroit Red Wings following a stint in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program. [TSN]
  • Looking back on the artistry and magic of Pavel Datsyuk. [The Athletic]
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs’ success, and the magic of William Nylander. [The Athletic]
  • Alexander Ovechkin, Jack Oettinger, and more in the most recent episode of 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]
  • Sean Wright wants to lead Team Canada to gold at the WJC. [TVA]
  • QMJHL commissioner Gilles Courteau will be retiring in 2024. [Sportsnet | TVA]

