Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Could the Habs pursue either Brock Boeser or Jesse Puljujarvi on the trade market? [The Hockey News]
- Joel Armia’s struggles — and his potential — are a source of frustration for Canadiens fans. [Montreal Gazette]
- According to Forbes, the Habs are now worth $1.85 billion, third highest among NHL franchises. [Montreal Gazette]
- John Klingberg admits that he had a lot of interest in joining the Canadiens as a free agent this past offseason. [La Presse]
- The importance of preventing a culture of losing from developing while a team struggles. [La Presse]
- Sean Farrell has worked his way into Hobey Baker Trophy contention. [NCAA]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Zachary Bolduc thinks that Francophones start Team Canada training camps with “one or two strikes” already to their name. [La Presse]
- Brampton will host the 2023 IIHF Women’s World Championships. [TSN]
- Curiously, home ice has not been a big advantage this season. [TSN]
- ‘It’s cool meeting your idols’: Hilary Knight’s impact on a generation of Team USA players. [ESPN]
- Bo Horvat tops The Athletic’s initial list of 25 players to watch at the Trade Deadline. [The Athletic]
- How Matty Beniers became a Calder frontrunner. [The Athletic]
