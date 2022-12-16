 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Friday Habs Headlines: Trade market temptations?

In today’s links, would Brock Boeser or Jesse Puljujarvi bring longer-term benefits for the Habs? Joel Armia’s struggles, and Zachary Bolduc levies charges of bias at Hockey Canada.

By Nathan Ni
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Vancouver Canucks Bob Frid-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Could the Habs pursue either Brock Boeser or Jesse Puljujarvi on the trade market? [The Hockey News]
  • Joel Armia’s struggles — and his potential — are a source of frustration for Canadiens fans. [Montreal Gazette]
  • According to Forbes, the Habs are now worth $1.85 billion, third highest among NHL franchises. [Montreal Gazette]
  • John Klingberg admits that he had a lot of interest in joining the Canadiens as a free agent this past offseason. [La Presse]
  • The importance of preventing a culture of losing from developing while a team struggles. [La Presse]
  • Sean Farrell has worked his way into Hobey Baker Trophy contention. [NCAA]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Zachary Bolduc thinks that Francophones start Team Canada training camps with “one or two strikes” already to their name. [La Presse]
  • Brampton will host the 2023 IIHF Women’s World Championships. [TSN]
  • Curiously, home ice has not been a big advantage this season. [TSN]
  • ‘It’s cool meeting your idols’: Hilary Knight’s impact on a generation of Team USA players. [ESPN]
  • Bo Horvat tops The Athletic’s initial list of 25 players to watch at the Trade Deadline. [The Athletic]
  • How Matty Beniers became a Calder frontrunner. [The Athletic]

