Canadiens vs. Ducks: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Ducks region: Bally Sports SoCal



If ever the Montreal Canadiens are going to score a power play goal again, tonight is the best bet for them to do so. The Anaheim Ducks have given up multiple goals on the man advantage on more occasions than they’ve had a perfect night. Tonight’s game is a battle between the league’s worst penalty kill and the bottom-ranked power play.

Against a team like Anaheim, however, the Habs shouldn’t even need their power play working to get a win. The Ducks have yet to score a goal on their Canadian road trip, shut out by the Ottawa Senators and Toronto Maple Leafs so far. Their last goal was in the second period of their final home game, the 10th of the season for Trevor Zegras who is one of very few offensive contributors for his team this year.

The Canadiens will truly test the nature of curses this evening, because it’s a Reverse Retro jersey night at the Bell Centre. They don’t have a great track record playing in alternate jerseys, and are already 0-2 on the year in their power blue sweaters. If this ends up being the Ducks’ first win by multiple goals all season long, we may see an early end to this project.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach #20 Juraj Slafkovský #71 Jake Evans #17 Josh Anderson #63 Evgenii Dadonov #28 Christian Dvorak #68 Mike Hoffman #32 Rem Pitlick #27 Jonathan Drouin #40 Joel Armia

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #44 Joel Edmundson #21 Kaiden Guhle $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic #72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta

Injured: Paul Byron, Brendan Gallagher, Mike Matheson, Sean Monahan, David Savard

Anaheim Ducks projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Adam Henrique Trevor Zegras Jakob Silfverberg Frank Vatrano Ryan Strome Troy Terry Maxime Comtois Mason McTavish Brett Leason Jayson Megna Sam Carrick

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Cam Fowler Kevin Shattenkirk Simon Benoit John Klingberg Dmitry Kulikov Colton White Nathan Beaulieu