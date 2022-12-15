 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Habs Headlines: Martin St-Louis is the Canadiens’ secret weapon

In today’s links, St-Louis is to thank for the Habs’ progress, enjoying Slafkovský’s attitude, Habs' Christmas wish list, salary cap increases, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
Buffalo Sabres v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • One-third of the way through the season, the Habs are much better than anyone anticipated and are five points out of a playoff spot thanks to Martin St-Louis. [The Hockey News]
  • The Canadiens are embracing Juraj Slafkovský attitude — take hockey seriously but yourself not so much. [Montreal Gazette]
  • We’re all thankful, especially his goaltenders, that Cole Caufield won’t remain out of the lineup after the hit he took on Monday night. [Journal de Montreal]
  • What are the guys asking St. Nick St-Louis for for Christmas?

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Ottawa Senators RFA Alex Formenton has signed a one-year contract with Switzerland’s Ambrì-Piotta Hockey Club. [Sportsnet]
  • Barry Trotz isn’t ready to get back behind the bench as he focuses on himself and his family. [NHL]
  • Can you think of one good thing to say about Gary Bettman? [Yahoo Sports]
  • In a bid to deepen its talent pool, the Premier Hockey Federation plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million per team for the 2023-24 season. [Sportsnet]
  • It’s been reported that the NHL’s salary cap may increase by $1 million next season which will be an issue for many teams, like the Edmonton Oilers. [The Hockey Writers]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...