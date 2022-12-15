Thursday Habs Headlines: Martin St-Louis is the Canadiens’ secret weapon

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- One-third of the way through the season, the Habs are much better than anyone anticipated and are five points out of a playoff spot thanks to Martin St-Louis. [The Hockey News]
- The Canadiens are embracing Juraj Slafkovský attitude — take hockey seriously but yourself not so much. [Montreal Gazette]
- We’re all thankful, especially his goaltenders, that Cole Caufield won’t remain out of the lineup after the hit he took on Monday night. [Journal de Montreal]
- What are the guys asking
St. NickSt-Louis for for Christmas?
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Ottawa Senators RFA Alex Formenton has signed a one-year contract with Switzerland’s Ambrì-Piotta Hockey Club. [Sportsnet]
- Barry Trotz isn’t ready to get back behind the bench as he focuses on himself and his family. [NHL]
- Can you think of one good thing to say about Gary Bettman? [Yahoo Sports]
- In a bid to deepen its talent pool, the Premier Hockey Federation plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million per team for the 2023-24 season. [Sportsnet]
- It’s been reported that the NHL’s salary cap may increase by $1 million next season which will be an issue for many teams, like the Edmonton Oilers. [The Hockey Writers]
