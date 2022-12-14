 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens @ Senators Top Six Minutes: Second-period explosion... or implosion depending on how you look at it

One bad period was bookended by two good ones.

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

  • Caufield isn’t missing any action! Thank you, Santa Claus!
  • And Drouin is back in action (for now).

First period

  • Nice pace. First whistle comes almost five minutes in.
  • Wideman throws the body at some poor Sen. Then gives the extra cross-check when he tries to get up. Show ‘em who’s boss, Chris.
  • We’re first on the power play after Chabot gets called for roughing... or punching Caufield in the back of the head during an attempted cross-check if you want to get specific.
  • Habs are letting the shots fly this period with 8-0 so far. Lookin’ good, fellas.
  • Now, if one would just go in we’d be laughing.
  • Sens get their first shot on goal with 7:30 left. Holding them off the board for that long makes me happy. And a tad scared.
  • Xhekaj heads to the box but not without giving Kastelic a little face wash before heading off.
  • Edmundson gets hit with a high stick but there’s no penalty. Because it was Armia’s stick.
  • Don’t start turning this into a comedy of errors now fellas.

Second period

  • Well, this second period is already not as much fun as the first with Pinto opening the scoring less than two minutes in. I knew there was a reason I was scared earlier.
  • Oh for the love of... can we rewind back to the first period?
  • Batherson makes it 2-0 as Dach sits in the box for slashing.
  • Seriously, where is the rewind button? OR here’s a thought... stop taking penalties because apparently, the Sens are decent on the power play.
  • Here’s another thought, getting a shot on goal might help. We’re halfway through so any time you’re ready.
  • Anderson gets a shot off on the power play, stick and all.
  • Dach gets called for interference and because he’s feeling so confident in their play this period, he adds unsportsmanlike conduct to it for the cherry on top.
  • Seventeen shots made their way to Monty. How many did Talbot face? Three.
  • Whatever happened during the first intermission, fix it.

Third period

  • The Habs managed to kill off the four-minute penalty kill so... yay?
  • Our turn for an explosion. Let’s get this party re-started.
  • Annnny minute now.
  • Armia with the best chance of the period. Would have been a nice time to see his first goal of the season. Would be nice to see any Habs goal right about now.
  • Evans wins the battle along the boards, gets the puck to Dach and Dach makes up for his multiple penalty boo-boos to finally get the Habs on the board!
  • We just need three goals in 10 minutes. Crazier things have happened.
  • That’s one! Thanks to Suzuki’s patience and Dvorak’s shot we just need two more.
  • The Habs were picking up steam so the refs decide to call Harris for hooking. Was it though? Marty doesn’t think so.
  • Habs are giving it a good push in the final minute. They should have used some of that push in the second period.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Who’s he supposed to cheer for, the Senators?

2) It definitely needs an organ transplant

1) Playoff teams love this level of consistency

