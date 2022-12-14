Canadiens @ Senators Top Six Minutes: Second-period explosion... or implosion depending on how you look at it

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- Caufield isn’t missing any action! Thank you, Santa Claus!
- And Drouin is back in action (for now).
First period
- Nice pace. First whistle comes almost five minutes in.
- Wideman throws the body at some poor Sen. Then gives the extra cross-check when he tries to get up. Show ‘em who’s boss, Chris.
- We’re first on the power play after Chabot gets called for roughing... or punching Caufield in the back of the head during an attempted cross-check if you want to get specific.
- Habs are letting the shots fly this period with 8-0 so far. Lookin’ good, fellas.
- Now, if one would just go in we’d be laughing.
- Sens get their first shot on goal with 7:30 left. Holding them off the board for that long makes me happy. And a tad scared.
- Xhekaj heads to the box but not without giving Kastelic a little face wash before heading off.
- Edmundson gets hit with a high stick but there’s no penalty. Because it was Armia’s stick.
- Don’t start turning this into a comedy of errors now fellas.
Second period
- Well, this second period is already not as much fun as the first with Pinto opening the scoring less than two minutes in. I knew there was a reason I was scared earlier.
- Oh for the love of... can we rewind back to the first period?
- Batherson makes it 2-0 as Dach sits in the box for slashing.
- Seriously, where is the rewind button? OR here’s a thought... stop taking penalties because apparently, the Sens are decent on the power play.
- Here’s another thought, getting a shot on goal might help. We’re halfway through so any time you’re ready.
- Anderson gets a shot off on the power play, stick and all.
- Dach gets called for interference and because he’s feeling so confident in their play this period, he adds unsportsmanlike conduct to it for the cherry on top.
- Seventeen shots made their way to Monty. How many did Talbot face? Three.
- Whatever happened during the first intermission, fix it.
Third period
- The Habs managed to kill off the four-minute penalty kill so... yay?
- Our turn for an explosion. Let’s get this party re-started.
- Annnny minute now.
- Armia with the best chance of the period. Would have been a nice time to see his first goal of the season. Would be nice to see any Habs goal right about now.
- Evans wins the battle along the boards, gets the puck to Dach and Dach makes up for his multiple penalty boo-boos to finally get the Habs on the board!
- We just need three goals in 10 minutes. Crazier things have happened.
- That’s one! Thanks to Suzuki’s patience and Dvorak’s shot we just need two more.
- The Habs were picking up steam so the refs decide to call Harris for hooking. Was it though? Marty doesn’t think so.
- Habs are giving it a good push in the final minute. They should have used some of that push in the second period.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Who’s he supposed to cheer for, the Senators?
2) It definitely needs an organ transplant
1) Playoff teams love this level of consistency
Loading comments...