Canadiens @ Senators: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In Canada: Sportsnet (English)

In the Canadiens/Senators region: RDS (French)



Following a much better game by the Montreal Canadiens on Monday, Martin St-Louis didn’t want to mess around with his lineup too much, but he has taken the opportunity to get a healthy Jonathan Drouin into some action. It’s a bit surprising that Drouin will be doing so in the centre position on the fourth line, but with Kirby Dach locked onto the first line and Jake Evans playing very well between Juraj Slafkovský and Josh Anderson last time out, the Habs were one bottom-six centre short. Rem Pitlick played that position versus the Calgary Flames, but he makes way for Drouin this evening.

We may be starting to see the strategy in the crease for back-to-back sets as well. Like they did on the west coast road trip, the Habs will be sending Samuel Montembeault out for the first game, providing a bit more rest between starts for Jake Allen to be in top form to steal a point or two in the second game if needed.

The Ottawa Senators team Montreal faces has been recovering from a difficult stretch with some good results, and they have very respectable metrics that suggest a turnaround could be imminent. It’s also a team missing a few key players, most notably Josh Norris and Tim Stützle, two top-line players, and also steady defenceman Artem Zub. With two top-end forwards missing, the Senators’ forward depth has been exposed, and it’s during those players’ minutes that Martin St-Louis hopes Drouin can make his impact.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach #20 Juraj Slafkovský #71 Jake Evans #17 Josh Anderson #63 Evgenii Dadonov #28 Christian Dvorak #68 Mike Hoffman #55 Michael Pezzetta #27 Jonathan Drouin #40 Joel Armia

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #44 Joel Edmundson #21 Kaiden Guhle $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic #72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #35 Samuel Montembeault #34 Jake Allen

Scratched: Rem Pitlick

Injured: Paul Byron, Brendan Gallagher, Mike Matheson, Sean Monahan, David Savard

Ottawa Senators projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Brady Tkachuk Derick Brassard Claude Giroux Alex DeBrincat Shane Pinto Drake Batherson Parker Kelly Mark Kastelic Auston Watson Jake Lucchini Rourke Chartier Dylan Gambrell

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Thomas Chabot Nikita Zaitsev Jake Sanderson Travis Hamonic Erik Brannstrom Nick Holden