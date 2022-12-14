 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Habs Headlines: Helping Slafkovsky think fast

In today’s links, coach Martin St-Louis talks about Juraj Slafkovsky after arguably the rookie’s best game yet, three ex-Drummondville Voltigeur players are charged with sexual assault, and Gary Bettman talks about the salary cap and the state of the game.

By Nathan Ni
Calgary Flames v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Martin St-Louis wants to see Juraj Slafkovsky focus on developing his decision-making speed. [La Presse | RDS (Google Translate)]
  • Nonetheless, the game against the Calgary Flames was a step forward for the first overall selection. [Radio-Canada]
  • Comparing Slafkovský with Joel Armia is a case study on the importance of confidence. [The Athletic]
  • “I don’t know if it was incidental or dirty. I just think it was one of those hockey plays.” St-Louis and other members of the team talk about the hit on Cole Caufield. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Noah Corson, son of former NHLer Shayne, is charged — along with two others who cannot be named as they were minors at the time — with sexually assaulting a woman who was under the age of 16 when he played major junior hockey in Quebec. [TSN | Radio-Canada]
  • In response to the news, sports minister Pascale St-Onge says that the culture of hockey needs to change. [Sportsnet]
  • NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday the league’s investigation into an alleged sexual assault after a Hockey Canada Foundation golf and gala event in 2018 is in the “home stretch,” while noting that there is still final work to be done. [TSN]
  • Alexander Ovechkin joined the exclusive 800-goal club:
  • Amid reports he could be on the move, Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat issued a statement through the team Tuesday saying he’s “focused on this season and playing for the Vancouver Canucks, helping the team in any way I can.” [Sportsnet]
  • Optimism that the salary cap could jump by over $4 million next season has cooled since Bettman first raised the possibility back in October. [Sportsnet]
  • Fans may hate the introduction of animated, digitally-placed dasher board advertisements this season, but Bettman said the league’s own market research indicated it is a “non-issue.” [Daily Faceoff]
  • Could the NHL entertain a play-in series for the post-season? [The Athletic]
  • Why NHL teams are turning to goalie tandems more and more. [ESPN]
  • A player-by-player analysis of Canada’s National Junior Team. [Sportsnet]

