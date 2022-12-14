Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Martin St-Louis wants to see Juraj Slafkovsky focus on developing his decision-making speed. [La Presse | RDS (Google Translate)]
- Nonetheless, the game against the Calgary Flames was a step forward for the first overall selection. [Radio-Canada]
- Comparing Slafkovský with Joel Armia is a case study on the importance of confidence. [The Athletic]
- “I don’t know if it was incidental or dirty. I just think it was one of those hockey plays.” St-Louis and other members of the team talk about the hit on Cole Caufield. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Noah Corson, son of former NHLer Shayne, is charged — along with two others who cannot be named as they were minors at the time — with sexually assaulting a woman who was under the age of 16 when he played major junior hockey in Quebec. [TSN | Radio-Canada]
- In response to the news, sports minister Pascale St-Onge says that the culture of hockey needs to change. [Sportsnet]
- NHL commissioner Gary Bettman said Tuesday the league’s investigation into an alleged sexual assault after a Hockey Canada Foundation golf and gala event in 2018 is in the “home stretch,” while noting that there is still final work to be done. [TSN]
- Alexander Ovechkin joined the exclusive 800-goal club:
ALEX OVECHKIN'S 8️⃣0️⃣0️⃣TH CAREER GOAL pic.twitter.com/IvurRAhCVt— ESPN (@espn) December 14, 2022
- Amid reports he could be on the move, Vancouver Canucks captain Bo Horvat issued a statement through the team Tuesday saying he’s “focused on this season and playing for the Vancouver Canucks, helping the team in any way I can.” [Sportsnet]
- Optimism that the salary cap could jump by over $4 million next season has cooled since Bettman first raised the possibility back in October. [Sportsnet]
- Fans may hate the introduction of animated, digitally-placed dasher board advertisements this season, but Bettman said the league’s own market research indicated it is a “non-issue.” [Daily Faceoff]
- Could the NHL entertain a play-in series for the post-season? [The Athletic]
- Why NHL teams are turning to goalie tandems more and more. [ESPN]
- A player-by-player analysis of Canada’s National Junior Team. [Sportsnet]
Loading comments...