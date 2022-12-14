Oliver Kapanen named to the Finland World Junior roster

After an injury scare in one of his last games, Oliver Kapanen was named to Finland’s World Juniors roster for the tournament starting on December 26.

Finland’s U20 roster for the upcoming World Juniors.



Aron Kiviharju (2024) has made the team as a 16-year-old. Lenni Hämeenaho (2023) is the only first-time draft-eligible on the roster. pic.twitter.com/zZp2OoNgko — Lassi Alanen (@lassialanen) December 14, 2022

After leaving a game early, there were concerns about his status for the tournament, but he has returned to the lineup since then and it is no surprise to see him on the roster.

Kapanen has had a good season in Liiga, where he has scored 14 (7G-7A) points in 31 games, having led the U20 / rookie players in scoring at times this season, and he is currently the top junior scorer in KalPa.

Last year, he had one goal and three assists in 16 Liiga games, as he also spent time at the U20 level and the second-tier Mestis. This year, the stability of being in Liiga has provided him with the stability to perhaps take the next step in his development.

In the warm up tournament in Czechia, Kapanen had 5 (3G-2A) points in five games, and he looks set for a more important role than the third line defensive centre that he was used as in the last World Junior Championship tournament.

Kapanen is one of several Canadiens prospects who will play at the World Juniors. There are likely to be around six Canadiens prospects taking part as the rosters get finalized.