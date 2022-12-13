Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Martin St-Louis is willing to be patient as he tries to teach the brand of hockey he has in mind to a rebuilding team — while trying to get some wins while they’re at it. [Montreal Gazette]
- Turnovers are a serious problem for the Habs, as are giving up shots from the slot. But Cole Caufield keeps scoring so there’s that. [RDS]
- With Juraj Slafkovský’s game improving, could that make Josh Anderson expendable? [The Hockey Writers]
- Stalled progress raises questions around Logan Mailloux’s future. [Montreal Gazette]
- Caufield and Nick Suzuki need the right person flanking them or else their impressive play runs the chance of being handcuffed. [Journal de Montreal]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Seattle Kraken claimed former first-round pick and Nashville Predators forward Eeli Tolvanen off waivers. [Sportsnet]
- Hockey Canada’s new leadership could soon include two-time Olympic gold medallist Cassie Campbell-Pascal. [CBC]
- The PWHPA All-Star weekend drew national attention with TSN covering games and highlights of the event. [The Hockey News]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs Leafs have climbed from fifth to third overall in Power Rankings. [TSN]
- Goalies working in conjunction with each other has become the norm. [ESPN]
- How team schedules impact their standings. [Sportsnet]
Loading comments...