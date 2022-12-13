 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Martin St-Louis believes learning is more important than winning at this stage

In today’s links, teaching and winning don’t necessarily go hand in hand, is Slafkovský making Anderson expendable, Cassie Campbell-Pascal nominated for Hockey Canada’s new board, and more.

NHL: Preseason-Montreal Canadiens at Ottawa Senators Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Martin St-Louis is willing to be patient as he tries to teach the brand of hockey he has in mind to a rebuilding team — while trying to get some wins while they’re at it. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Turnovers are a serious problem for the Habs, as are giving up shots from the slot. But Cole Caufield keeps scoring so there’s that. [RDS]
  • With Juraj Slafkovský’s game improving, could that make Josh Anderson expendable? [The Hockey Writers]
  • Stalled progress raises questions around Logan Mailloux’s future. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Caufield and Nick Suzuki need the right person flanking them or else their impressive play runs the chance of being handcuffed. [Journal de Montreal]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The Seattle Kraken claimed former first-round pick and Nashville Predators forward Eeli Tolvanen off waivers. [Sportsnet]
  • Hockey Canada’s new leadership could soon include two-time Olympic gold medallist Cassie Campbell-Pascal. [CBC]
  • The PWHPA All-Star weekend drew national attention with TSN covering games and highlights of the event. [The Hockey News]
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs Leafs have climbed from fifth to third overall in Power Rankings. [TSN]
  • Goalies working in conjunction with each other has become the norm. [ESPN]
  • How team schedules impact their standings. [Sportsnet]

More From Eyes On The Prize

