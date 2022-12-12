[Injury Report] Cole Caufield won’t return versus Flames

Cole Caufield collided with Trevor Lewis in the second period of the game between the Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames. It didn’t look malicious on Lewis’s part, but Caufield was caught by surprise, and his head took the brunt of the contact.

That is absolutely not what Habs fans want to see pic.twitter.com/yniTkIm6yK — Scott Matla (@scottmatla) December 13, 2022

The Canadiens later announced that he wouldn’t return to the game, presumably after undergoing his concussion baseline tests.

L'attaquant Cole Caufield ne reviendra pas au jeu ce soir (haut du corps).



Forward Cole Caufield won't return tonight (upper-body). — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 13, 2022

Caufield is one of the few forwards the team can rely on for offence. He entered the game with 16 goals, two better than his centreman, Nick Suzuki. Caufield’s loss will be a very difficult one for Montreal to deal with, for however long he remains out.