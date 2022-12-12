 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

[Injury Report] Cole Caufield won’t return versus Flames

The forward went to the dressing room after being surprised by a hit.

By Justin Blades
San Jose Sharks v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Cole Caufield collided with Trevor Lewis in the second period of the game between the Montreal Canadiens and Calgary Flames. It didn’t look malicious on Lewis’s part, but Caufield was caught by surprise, and his head took the brunt of the contact.

The Canadiens later announced that he wouldn’t return to the game, presumably after undergoing his concussion baseline tests.

Caufield is one of the few forwards the team can rely on for offence. He entered the game with 16 goals, two better than his centreman, Nick Suzuki. Caufield’s loss will be a very difficult one for Montreal to deal with, for however long he remains out.

