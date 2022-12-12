Canadiens vs. Flames Top Six Minutes: Chaos at the Bell Centre edition

Pre-Game Thoughts:
- I’m just going to tally the Tyler Toffoli goal in now because we know it’s all going to happen.
- Also Milan Lucic is coming off being a healthy scratch so I will also pencil him and Arber Xhekaj throwing hands in as well.
- I am also deeply sad about the Owen Beck cut from Team Canada even if it does end up benefiting my own country’s odds at winning.
- Oh well Lucic isn’t playing tonight, so maybe cancel that second thought.
- Apparently both teams have a terrible records with tonight’s officials, so this should be fun.
First Period
- Well the Habs didn’t score 13 seconds into the game so this night is already a disaster.
- Well the Habs are going to the power play so this game is definitely getting worse by the second.
- Oh hey, that wasn’t too bad!
- Really nice start for Jake Evans tonight in Montreal especially on this penalty kill.
- I see the Habs took a lesson from the Kings game and aren’t getting speedbagged to start the night.
- Glad to know there was a tribute for Tyler Toffoli, one of the most loved short-term Habs in recent memory.
- (Please don’t score a hat trick)
- It would be a great time for the Montreal power play to score a goal I think.
- Again they didn’t score, but they look dangerous as all get out.
- Oh my good lord I think Michael Pezzetta just turned off Connor Mackey’s lights with one punch.
- Jake Allen also really really good here in the first period, love to see that.
- Good first period!
- Lets add a goal in the second eh fellas?
Second Period
- I have absolutely no idea what story Kelly Hrudey was telling to start the period.
- This uh, was not the start Montreal wanted.
- Not often we see Kaiden Guhle hit the Mario Kart banana peel in the defensive zone like we did there.
- Nick Suzuki, very very good at hockey.
- I don’t think I like that non-call on Trevor Lewis and subsequent penalty by Kirby Dach.
- Jake Evans, playing an absolute blinder.
- Cole Caufield to the locker room is absolutely not what I want to see or hear.
- You can score on the power play? Feels illegal.
- Please score a goal.
- Okay, now definitely score a goal please.
- Oh god I hope Chris Tanev is okay, he took that shot right in the back of the head.
- The Montreal power play should come with a hazard label on it at this point, yikes.
- I am very unsure of that being a penalty on Josh Anderson.
- Well, this game is all sorts of stupid now.
- I mean yay, they killed a penalty!
- Not sure I like the vibes as that period comes to an end folks.
Third Period
- So Kadri is cleared to play after the intermission, very excited to see how this spills over even more.
- WE GONNA LIVE SLAF LOVE THAT PASS TO JOSH ANDERSON!
- Okay, now do that same play again Habs.
- I guess we don’t call boarding anymore!
- Loving Jordan Harris’ game tonight, aggressive, composed, and effective.
- Also Josh Anderson needs to play like this more often, he’s everywhere all at once.
- I don’t mind playing with swagger but, maybe Mike Hoffman should opt for a snap shot from closer as opposed to a wind up slapper?
- There is just absolute chaos happening.
- Kovacevic’s backchecking effort 1000% saved a goal too, incredible effort.
- Out of all the mysteries this year, Josh Anderson becoming a regular penalty killing option is the one surprising me the most.
- Okay, so like six dudes have fallen down in the Calgary zone tonight and I’m wondering how bad the ice is there for some reason.
- Kirby Dach putting Michael Stone in the spin cycle, we love to see it.
- I am far too nervous about a mostly meaningless regulation game against a non-division opponent.
- Overtime it is!
Overtime
- NOT JOSH’S HANDSOME FACE
- I am grateful for the four minute power play, but I am distraught for Anderson’s face.
- Okay guys, score now please.
- JAKE ALLEN YOU STAY IN YOUR NET RIGHT NOW.
- Sure, shootout why not.
- Oh Jake, no my man no.
- OH NICK YOU BEAUT!
- KIRBY
- JAKE
- TWO POINTS!
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Welcome to EOTP!
2) They make hockey look very difficult
1) Might this finally be the needed secondary scoring?
