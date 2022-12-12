Monday Habs Headlines: Keeping Kirby Dach on the top line is the smart move

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Martin St-Louis mixed things up for two periods on Saturday night but quickly realized that keeping Kirby Dach with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield makes the most sense. [Sportsnet]
- Colton Dach, Kirby’s brother, has noticed a difference in his brother’s attitude since joining the Canadiens — he’s having more fun. [Journal de Montreal]
- The Canadiens suffered a fully deserved setback against the L.A Kings on Saturday night. [RDS]
- St-Louis is happy with the performance of his team but the next step is how to turn that performance into consistent success. [RDS]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Michael McCarron of the Nashville Predators entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program on Sunday. [Sportsnet]
- Winnipeg Jets’ Kyle Connor has become a better goal-scorer thanks to Alex Ovechkin. [TSN]
- Seattle Kraken’s Jamie Oleksiak has been suspended for three games for an illegal check to the head of Alexander Alexeyev of the Washington Capitals. [NHL]
- Jaromir Jagr picked up two assists in his season debut with the Kladno Knights. [Sportsnet]
