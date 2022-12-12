 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Monday Habs Headlines: Keeping Kirby Dach on the top line is the smart move

In today’s links, keeping Dach with Suzuki and Caufield is the way to go, Habs look for consistency, McCarron entered Player Assistance program, 50-year-old Jagr’s not done yet, and more.

By Andrea
/ new
San Jose Sharks v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Martin St-Louis mixed things up for two periods on Saturday night but quickly realized that keeping Kirby Dach with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield makes the most sense. [Sportsnet]
  • Colton Dach, Kirby’s brother, has noticed a difference in his brother’s attitude since joining the Canadiens — he’s having more fun. [Journal de Montreal]
  • The Canadiens suffered a fully deserved setback against the L.A Kings on Saturday night. [RDS]
  • St-Louis is happy with the performance of his team but the next step is how to turn that performance into consistent success. [RDS]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Michael McCarron of the Nashville Predators entered the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance program on Sunday. [Sportsnet]
  • Winnipeg Jets’ Kyle Connor has become a better goal-scorer thanks to Alex Ovechkin. [TSN]
  • Seattle Kraken’s Jamie Oleksiak has been suspended for three games for an illegal check to the head of Alexander Alexeyev of the Washington Capitals. [NHL]
  • Jaromir Jagr picked up two assists in his season debut with the Kladno Knights. [Sportsnet]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...