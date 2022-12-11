Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Why Cole Caufield is such a dangerous offensive force. [Sportsnet]
- How much should the Canadiens commit to Cole Caufield on his next contract? [Le Nouvelliste]
- Nick Suzuki’s confidence is contagious. [Le Soleil]
- Brock Boeser is on the market, and the Canadiens reportedly had previous interest in his services:
.@DhaliwalSports on Boeser:— Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) December 10, 2022
"MTL is interested....go back to the bubble year, there was a big rumour that the #GoHabsGo had made the #Canucks a pretty decent offer centred around Romanov, a pick & they were even willing to take a bad contract...but Benning said no." @VanMortgage
Around the league and elsewhere
- Less than two weeks after suffering a stroke, Kris Letang was back in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup yesterday, playing 22:14. [NHL.com]
- Jeff Skinner has been suspended for three games for a cross-check on Jake Guentzel. Unfortunately for the Canadiens, they don’t play the Sabres during his sentence. [NHL.com]
- The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are taking the Battle of Alberta outside for the Heritage Classic next season. [Sportsnet]
- Jesse Puljujarvi may be on the move from the Oilers. [Sportsnet]
- Hockey Canada will release its list of board nominees early next week. [Sportsnet]
