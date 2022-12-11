 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Habs Headlines: What makes Cole Caufield so dangerous?

In today’s links, Caufield’s lethal offence, looking ahead to his next deal, potential interest in Brock Boeser, and n incredible return for Kris Letang.

By Justin Blades
Buffalo Sabres v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Why Cole Caufield is such a dangerous offensive force. [Sportsnet]
  • How much should the Canadiens commit to Cole Caufield on his next contract? [Le Nouvelliste]
  • Nick Suzuki’s confidence is contagious. [Le Soleil]
  • Brock Boeser is on the market, and the Canadiens reportedly had previous interest in his services:

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Less than two weeks after suffering a stroke, Kris Letang was back in the Pittsburgh Penguins’ lineup yesterday, playing 22:14. [NHL.com]
  • Jeff Skinner has been suspended for three games for a cross-check on Jake Guentzel. Unfortunately for the Canadiens, they don’t play the Sabres during his sentence. [NHL.com]
  • The Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers are taking the Battle of Alberta outside for the Heritage Classic next season. [Sportsnet]
  • Jesse Puljujarvi may be on the move from the Oilers. [Sportsnet]
  • Hockey Canada will release its list of board nominees early next week. [Sportsnet]

