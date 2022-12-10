Canadiens vs. Kings Top Six Minutes: Habs can’t slay Kings

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- Finally, a game that doesn’t take place in the middle of the night!
- It’s reverse retro night. Lord, help us.
First period
- Two solid back-to-back chances for the Kings but Allen keeps it at zero. I call that a decent start.
- But I’m sure looking less scattered and getting the puck out of your zone would be a big help to him, guys.
- Fiala heads to the box for slashing Edmundson. Rumour has it that the Kings’ penalty kill sucks. Let’s show ‘em who’s boss.
- Maybe next time.
- Kopitar bangs it home just before we hit the mid-period mark.
- Nineteen seconds later and the Kings are up 2-0. The decent start lasted 9 minutes and 34 seconds.
- Off to the power play we go again. Remember the “show ‘em who’s boss” plan we’re running with this time.
- The puck bounces off Allen’s back and everyone holds their breath as it inches its way to the outside of the post. Whew.
- Before we hit the halfway mark shots were even at five apiece. We end the period with 16-5 for the Kings.
- I vote for a jersey change during intermission. Who’s with me?
Second period
- Right out of the gate Dadonov gets called for hooking Danault.
- Despite the Kings spending the whole two minutes in the Habs zone, the Habs defending worked. So... yay?
- Suzuki lays out Edler at centre ice. You read that right. And it was nice.
- We’re back on the power play as Edler gets called for holding Pitlick. Clearly, you don’t like my “show ‘em who’s boss” play so whaddya got?
- Ah, the “get a few shots off” play. That’s the first step, I suppose.
- Ten shots this period. Getting warmed up now. Time to let the goals fly in the third!
Third period
- Dadonov shoots the puck up into the pant leg of a Kings player and everyone is looking for the puck like a dog who can’t find the toy you just pretended to throw.
- The ref tricks us by saying we’ve got a Caufield goal but the puck actually went off the post, off Copley’s skate, and cleared.
- That was mean, ref. Mean.
- Good for Copley. He’s going to get himself a shutout tonight.
- Elder’s shot bounces off Guhle and, you guessed it, 3-0 for the Kings.
- Hoffman gets us on the board with 8:19 left!
- The shutout jinx lives. You’re welcome.
- Two shots on goal this period. Just not feeling Saturday night at the Bell Centre, hey guys?
- Caufield picks up speed and lets it rip close to the goal line at an impossible angle (but not for Cole) and makes this one count! We’re 3-2 with two minutes to go.
- Kings with the empty-net dagger.
- Anyone have any post-game plans? I suggest a bonfire with reverse retro jerseys as the accelerant.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) He sure isn’t
2) Hart Trophy candidate
1) The most entertaining part of the night
Loading comments...