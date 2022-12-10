 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens vs. Kings Top Six Minutes: Habs can’t slay Kings

Probably because of those damn reverse retro jerseys.

By Andrea
Los Angeles Kings v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Pre-game

  • Finally, a game that doesn’t take place in the middle of the night!
  • It’s reverse retro night. Lord, help us.

First period

  • Two solid back-to-back chances for the Kings but Allen keeps it at zero. I call that a decent start.
  • But I’m sure looking less scattered and getting the puck out of your zone would be a big help to him, guys.
  • Fiala heads to the box for slashing Edmundson. Rumour has it that the Kings’ penalty kill sucks. Let’s show ‘em who’s boss.
  • Maybe next time.
  • Kopitar bangs it home just before we hit the mid-period mark.
  • Nineteen seconds later and the Kings are up 2-0. The decent start lasted 9 minutes and 34 seconds.
  • Off to the power play we go again. Remember the “show ‘em who’s boss” plan we’re running with this time.
  • The puck bounces off Allen’s back and everyone holds their breath as it inches its way to the outside of the post. Whew.
  • Before we hit the halfway mark shots were even at five apiece. We end the period with 16-5 for the Kings.
  • I vote for a jersey change during intermission. Who’s with me?

Second period

  • Right out of the gate Dadonov gets called for hooking Danault.
  • Despite the Kings spending the whole two minutes in the Habs zone, the Habs defending worked. So... yay?
  • Suzuki lays out Edler at centre ice. You read that right. And it was nice.
  • We’re back on the power play as Edler gets called for holding Pitlick. Clearly, you don’t like my “show ‘em who’s boss” play so whaddya got?
  • Ah, the “get a few shots off” play. That’s the first step, I suppose.
  • Ten shots this period. Getting warmed up now. Time to let the goals fly in the third!

Third period

  • Dadonov shoots the puck up into the pant leg of a Kings player and everyone is looking for the puck like a dog who can’t find the toy you just pretended to throw.
  • The ref tricks us by saying we’ve got a Caufield goal but the puck actually went off the post, off Copley’s skate, and cleared.
  • That was mean, ref. Mean.
  • Good for Copley. He’s going to get himself a shutout tonight.
  • Elder’s shot bounces off Guhle and, you guessed it, 3-0 for the Kings.
  • Hoffman gets us on the board with 8:19 left!
  • The shutout jinx lives. You’re welcome.
  • Two shots on goal this period. Just not feeling Saturday night at the Bell Centre, hey guys?
  • Caufield picks up speed and lets it rip close to the goal line at an impossible angle (but not for Cole) and makes this one count! We’re 3-2 with two minutes to go.
  • Kings with the empty-net dagger.
  • Anyone have any post-game plans? I suggest a bonfire with reverse retro jerseys as the accelerant.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) He sure isn’t

2) Hart Trophy candidate

1) The most entertaining part of the night

