Canadiens vs. Kings: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST

In Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)

In the United States: NHL Network

In the Kings region: Bally Sports West



The Montreal Canadiens will be able to dress the full complement of 12 forwards tonight as Mike Hoffman is back in the formation following a three-week absence. He will play on the second line where Kirby Dach has been returned to a centre role after a long stint playing with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.

The number of players on the injured list remains the same however, because Mike Matheson is unable to go tonight. Montreal was having trouble getting all the defencemen on the active roster into game action, but at the moment they only have six healthy players on the back end with Matheson and David Savard out.

After a couple of stellar performances on the road trip, Jake Allen returns to the Bell Centre looking more confident than the last time the home fans saw him. He was responsible for four of the five points the Canadiens claimed over the four games, covering up for some tough nights from the players in front of him in his two wins. We’ll hope for a better five-on-five game from the Habs in their first of two games versus Los Angeles this season.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #17 Josh Anderson #20 Juraj Slafkovský #77 Kirby Dach #68 Mike Hoffman #63 Evgenii Dadonov #28 Christian Dvorak #40 Joel Armia #55 Michael Pezzetta #71 Jake Evans #32 Rem Pitlick

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #44 Joel Edmundson #21 Kaiden Guhle $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic #72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: -

Injured: Paul Byron, Jonathan Drouin, Brendan Gallagher, Mike Matheson, Sean Monahan, David Savard

Los Angeles Kings projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Kevin Fiala Anze Kopitar Arthur Kaliyev Trevor Moore Philip Danault Viktor Arvidsson Alex Iafallo Adrian Kempe Gabriel Vilardi Carl Grundstrom Blake Lizotte Jared Anderson-Dolan

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Mikey Anderson Drew Doughty Sean Durzi Matt Roy Alexander Edler Sean Walker