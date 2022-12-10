 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens vs. Kings: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

The lineup has been shaken up for the first game at the Bell Centre since November 29.

By Justin Blades
NHL: Los Angeles Kings at Montreal Canadiens Eric Bolte-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens vs. Los Angeles Kings

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EST / 4:00 PM PST
In Canada: CityTV, Sportsnet East (English), TVA Sports (French)
In the United States: NHL Network
In the Kings region: Bally Sports West

The Montreal Canadiens will be able to dress the full complement of 12 forwards tonight as Mike Hoffman is back in the formation following a three-week absence. He will play on the second line where Kirby Dach has been returned to a centre role after a long stint playing with Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield.

The number of players on the injured list remains the same however, because Mike Matheson is unable to go tonight. Montreal was having trouble getting all the defencemen on the active roster into game action, but at the moment they only have six healthy players on the back end with Matheson and David Savard out.

After a couple of stellar performances on the road trip, Jake Allen returns to the Bell Centre looking more confident than the last time the home fans saw him. He was responsible for four of the five points the Canadiens claimed over the four games, covering up for some tough nights from the players in front of him in his two wins. We’ll hope for a better five-on-five game from the Habs in their first of two games versus Los Angeles this season.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #17 Josh Anderson
#20 Juraj Slafkovský #77 Kirby Dach #68 Mike Hoffman
#63 Evgenii Dadonov #28 Christian Dvorak #40 Joel Armia
#55 Michael Pezzetta #71 Jake Evans #32 Rem Pitlick

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
#44 Joel Edmundson #21 Kaiden Guhle
$54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic
#72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
#34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: -
Injured: Paul Byron, Jonathan Drouin, Brendan Gallagher, Mike Matheson, Sean Monahan, David Savard

Los Angeles Kings projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Kevin Fiala Anze Kopitar Arthur Kaliyev
Trevor Moore Philip Danault Viktor Arvidsson
Alex Iafallo Adrian Kempe Gabriel Vilardi
Carl Grundstrom Blake Lizotte Jared Anderson-Dolan

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Mikey Anderson Drew Doughty
Sean Durzi Matt Roy
Alexander Edler Sean Walker

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Pheonix Copley Jonathan Quick

