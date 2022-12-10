 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Habs Headlines: Plenty to See Here

Medical updates on Montreal’s injured players, Marie-Philip Poulin and Cristobal Huet honoured, Kevin Bieksa denies Zdeno Chara’s claims about the 2011 Canucks, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
New Jersey Devils v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Medical updates on Brendan Gallagher, Mike Matheson, Jonathan Drouin, David Savard, Sean Monahan, and Mike Hoffman. Drouin and Hoffman could return as early as today. [Canadiens | Sportsnet]
  • Marie-Philip Poulin is the first woman to be awarded the Northern Star Award, and there is no doubt at all that she deserves it. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Cristobal Huet will be inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame next year. [Twitter]
  • The Captain receives the Molson Cup for November. [Canadiens]
  • The Habs continue their visit to various Montreal hospitals. [Twitter]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Kevin Bieksa denies Zdeno Chara’s claims that the Vancouver Canucks prematurely planned how they were going to celebrate a Stanley Cup win that never happened. [Yahoo Sports]
  • Friedman and Marek talk Tage Thompson, Chara’s comments, Marner’s point streak, and more on yesterday’s 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]
  • Mathieu Joseph will be out of the Ottawa Senators’ lineup with an injury. [TSN | Sportsnet]
  • Jeff Skinner will have a hearing for his cross-check against Jake Guentzel. [NHL | TSN]
  • The Maple Leafs’ Pierre Engvall has been suspended for a game following his high-stick on Sean Durzi. [TSN | Sportsnet]
  • If you’re looking for gifts for hockey lovers, or for some reading for yourself over the holidays, there are plenty of options to choose from. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The New York Islanders are bringing back the fisherman logo with a modern update. [The Athletic]

More From Eyes On The Prize

