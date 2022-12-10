Saturday Habs Headlines: Plenty to See Here

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Medical updates on Brendan Gallagher, Mike Matheson, Jonathan Drouin, David Savard, Sean Monahan, and Mike Hoffman. Drouin and Hoffman could return as early as today. [Canadiens | Sportsnet]
- Marie-Philip Poulin is the first woman to be awarded the Northern Star Award, and there is no doubt at all that she deserves it. [Montreal Gazette]
- Cristobal Huet will be inducted into the IIHF Hall of Fame next year. [Twitter]
Félicitations à Cristobal Huet qui sera intronisé au temple de la renommée de l'IIHF en 2023!— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 9, 2022
Congratulations to Cristobal Huet on being selected for induction into the @IIHFHockey Hall of Fame in 2023!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/VoCRj0VW65
- The Captain receives the Molson Cup for November. [Canadiens]
- The Habs continue their visit to various Montreal hospitals. [Twitter]
Putting smiles on children's faces was all that mattered for the Canadiens, who resumed their holiday tradition with the 56th edition of the team's hospital visits to the Sainte-Justine, Shriners, and Montreal Children's hospitals.❤️ pic.twitter.com/cQDuXgr6dA— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) December 9, 2022
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Kevin Bieksa denies Zdeno Chara’s claims that the Vancouver Canucks prematurely planned how they were going to celebrate a Stanley Cup win that never happened. [Yahoo Sports]
- Friedman and Marek talk Tage Thompson, Chara’s comments, Marner’s point streak, and more on yesterday’s 32 Thoughts. [Sportsnet]
- Mathieu Joseph will be out of the Ottawa Senators’ lineup with an injury. [TSN | Sportsnet]
- Jeff Skinner will have a hearing for his cross-check against Jake Guentzel. [NHL | TSN]
- The Maple Leafs’ Pierre Engvall has been suspended for a game following his high-stick on Sean Durzi. [TSN | Sportsnet]
- If you’re looking for gifts for hockey lovers, or for some reading for yourself over the holidays, there are plenty of options to choose from. [Montreal Gazette]
- The New York Islanders are bringing back the fisherman logo with a modern update. [The Athletic]
