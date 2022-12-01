 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens @ Flames: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

The Habs make the first stop of a four-game road trip in Calgary.

By Justin Blades
NHL: APR 24 Canadiens at Flames Photo by Brett Holmes/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Calgary Flames

How to watch

Start time: 9:00 PM EST / 6:00 PM PST
In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Flames region: Sportsnet West

After another one of their games when they decided passing was more fun that shooting, and not surprisingly getting shut out in the process, the Canadiens have hit the road, entering the Saddledome with what should be a different mindset.

We can expect Sean Monahan to be eager for some offence, despite the fact he was wearing a protective boot upon his arrival in Calgary. Kirby Dach finished things off when the Habs went to Chicago for his return, and it would be fitting if Monahan could be the one to do that tonight. He’ll have Juraj Slafkovský and Josh Anderson as wingers this evening based off today’s practice lines, and hopefully they’ll want a good result just as much as he does.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach
#20 Juraj Slafkovský #91 Sean Monahan #17 Josh Anderson
#63 Evgenii Dadonov #28 Christian Dvorak #40 Joel Armia
#55 Michael Pezzetta #71 Jake Evans #32 Rem Pitlick

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
#44 Joel Edmundson #21 Kaiden Guhle
#8 Mike Matheson #58 David Savard
$54 Jordan Harris #72 Arber Xhekaj

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
#34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Johnny Kovacevic, Chris Wideman
Injured: Paul Byron, Jonathan Drouin, Brendan Gallagher, Mike Hoffman

Calgary Flames projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Jonathan Huberdeau Elias Lindholm Tyler Toffoli
Dillon Dube Nazem Kadri Andrew Mangiapane
Adam Ruzicka Mikael Backlund Blake Coleman
Milan Lucic Trevor Lewis Brett Ritchie

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Noah Hanifin Rasmus Andersson
MacKenzie Weegar Chris Tanev
Nikita Zadorov Michael Stone

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Jacob Markstrom Dan Vladar

