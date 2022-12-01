Canadiens @ Flames Top Six Minutes: All Out Allen

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Can’t score less than Tuesday night, right?

RIGHT???

Hoffman on IR means Pitlick being called up to the wamth of NHL again.

MSL deploying a seven-eleven tonight. Seven d-men and just eleven attackers.

First Period

Slaf elevated to the second line? I like it.

It took literally thirteen seconds for that prediction to tome true.

Sean Monahan playing “the ghost of Christmas” past on a breakaway, forcing Markström out of his net and our first overall selection follows up and picks up the rebound like a seasoned vet.

Quite the composure there from Slafkovsky.

Fourth of the season for Juraj. His first since 6 November.

Jordan Harris to the box of shame for hooking Dube.

The lead stands tall.

Otherwise, how ‘bout that Jake Allen huh?

Former Flame Monahan leads former Hab Tyler Toffoli on points after period one.

Second Period

0 for 6 on the power play against the Sharks. Here we go again. The bread muncher Mangiapane to the box.

A goal would be nice. But I guess that’s too much to ask for.

Apparently it was -30 in Calgary tonight.

And yes, I’m talking about the weather and not Evgenii Dadonov’s plus-minus statistics.

And here I am, thinking it’s cold when it’s plus five in Zagreb.

Habs survive another penalty kill, with Xhek(w)aj(faj) in the box.

Slaf hits the post on a breakaway.

Truly great to see him gaining momentum with his pace and puck control.

Elias Lindholm ties the contest up at one-a-piece with 29 seconds left of period two.

Should have been an interference call on Lindholm in the lead-up to the goal, n’est-ce pas?

Third Period

Harris penalized again. This time an unnecessary dealy of game-call.

Toffoli does his best to haunt his former team as well, but David Savard with a quality block and the puck ricochets off the crossbar.

Five minutes into the third. Habs are getting outshot 14-34.

Weird sequence here. Josh Anderson swats at a puck after the referees blow it down for an icing.

Markström disapproves of the swat and swats at Anderson as he goes by.

Anderson disapproves of Markström being all Swedish and tall.

And Mangiapane jumps in to defend his disapproving goalie before Anderson disapproves any more of that.

Conclusion: Mangiapane can eat bread for an additional two minutes in the penalty box as he gets called for roughing.

Nice work, Josh! Well planned.

Although, to quote our managing editor: “Unfortunately, it now results in a power play.”

Was just thinking: “Hasn’t it been too long (it’s all relative, it’s been nine days) since Caufield scored now?”

He rips one on the man advantage and Montreal regains their lead.

Apparently, this was Caufield’s 100th regular season NHL game.

His stats so far: 40 goals, 30 assists.

Oh, and 12 penalty minutes, not to forget.

Who got another assist in his former house? Boogaloo, Sean Monahan.

Backlund trips up his fellow Mike (Matheson) resulting in another Canadiens power play.

You think they could do it twice in one night? Getouttahere.

The Habs create little and instead takes a penalty of their own, for too many men on the ice.

All while Calgary gets a three-on-one and Slaf takes a puck to the face. It’s an action packed night, this one.

Jake Allen is playing like a man possessed tonight. 42 stops and counting.

Make that 44.

Make that a road victory.

On we go to the culture capital of the world: Edmonton, AB.

