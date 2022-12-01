 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens @ Flames Top Six Minutes: All Out Allen

Montreal played the Reverse Uno card, shooting less and scoring more, compared to Tuesday versus San Jose.

By Anton Rasegård
new
NHL: Montreal Canadiens at Calgary Flames Candice Ward-USA TODAY Sports

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

  • Can’t score less than Tuesday night, right?
  • RIGHT???
  • Hoffman on IR means Pitlick being called up to the wamth of NHL again.
  • MSL deploying a seven-eleven tonight. Seven d-men and just eleven attackers.

First Period

  • Slaf elevated to the second line? I like it.

Can’t score less than Tuesday night, right?

  • It took literally thirteen seconds for that prediction to tome true.
  • Sean Monahan playing “the ghost of Christmas” past on a breakaway, forcing Markström out of his net and our first overall selection follows up and picks up the rebound like a seasoned vet.
  • Quite the composure there from Slafkovsky.
  • Fourth of the season for Juraj. His first since 6 November.
  • Jordan Harris to the box of shame for hooking Dube.
  • The lead stands tall.
  • Otherwise, how ‘bout that Jake Allen huh?
  • Former Flame Monahan leads former Hab Tyler Toffoli on points after period one.

Second Period

  • 0 for 6 on the power play against the Sharks. Here we go again. The bread muncher Mangiapane to the box.
  • A goal would be nice. But I guess that’s too much to ask for.
  • Apparently it was -30 in Calgary tonight.
  • And yes, I’m talking about the weather and not Evgenii Dadonov’s plus-minus statistics.
  • And here I am, thinking it’s cold when it’s plus five in Zagreb.
  • Habs survive another penalty kill, with Xhek(w)aj(faj) in the box.
  • Slaf hits the post on a breakaway.
  • Truly great to see him gaining momentum with his pace and puck control.
  • Elias Lindholm ties the contest up at one-a-piece with 29 seconds left of period two.
  • Should have been an interference call on Lindholm in the lead-up to the goal, n’est-ce pas?

Third Period

  • Harris penalized again. This time an unnecessary dealy of game-call.
  • Toffoli does his best to haunt his former team as well, but David Savard with a quality block and the puck ricochets off the crossbar.
  • Five minutes into the third. Habs are getting outshot 14-34.
  • Weird sequence here. Josh Anderson swats at a puck after the referees blow it down for an icing.
  • Markström disapproves of the swat and swats at Anderson as he goes by.
  • Anderson disapproves of Markström being all Swedish and tall.
  • And Mangiapane jumps in to defend his disapproving goalie before Anderson disapproves any more of that.
  • Conclusion: Mangiapane can eat bread for an additional two minutes in the penalty box as he gets called for roughing.
  • Nice work, Josh! Well planned.
  • Although, to quote our managing editor: “Unfortunately, it now results in a power play.”
  • Was just thinking: “Hasn’t it been too long (it’s all relative, it’s been nine days) since Caufield scored now?”
  • He rips one on the man advantage and Montreal regains their lead.
  • Apparently, this was Caufield’s 100th regular season NHL game.
  • His stats so far: 40 goals, 30 assists.
  • Oh, and 12 penalty minutes, not to forget.
  • Who got another assist in his former house? Boogaloo, Sean Monahan.
  • Backlund trips up his fellow Mike (Matheson) resulting in another Canadiens power play.
  • You think they could do it twice in one night? Getouttahere.
  • The Habs create little and instead takes a penalty of their own, for too many men on the ice.
  • All while Calgary gets a three-on-one and Slaf takes a puck to the face. It’s an action packed night, this one.
  • Jake Allen is playing like a man possessed tonight. 42 stops and counting.
  • Make that 44.
  • Make that a road victory.
  • On we go to the culture capital of the world: Edmonton, AB.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) This is great news for this western road trip

2) There’s a lot of potential here

1) I think every part of his body got hit with a puck tonight

