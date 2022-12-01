Canadiens @ Flames Top Six Minutes: All Out Allen

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- Can’t score less than Tuesday night, right?
- RIGHT???
- Hoffman on IR means Pitlick being called up to the wamth of NHL again.
- MSL deploying a seven-eleven tonight. Seven d-men and just eleven attackers.
First Period
- Slaf elevated to the second line? I like it.
Can’t score less than Tuesday night, right?
- It took literally thirteen seconds for that prediction to tome true.
- Sean Monahan playing “the ghost of Christmas” past on a breakaway, forcing Markström out of his net and our first overall selection follows up and picks up the rebound like a seasoned vet.
- Quite the composure there from Slafkovsky.
- Fourth of the season for Juraj. His first since 6 November.
- Jordan Harris to the box of shame for hooking Dube.
- The lead stands tall.
- Otherwise, how ‘bout that Jake Allen huh?
- Former Flame Monahan leads former Hab Tyler Toffoli on points after period one.
Second Period
- 0 for 6 on the power play against the Sharks. Here we go again. The bread muncher Mangiapane to the box.
- A goal would be nice. But I guess that’s too much to ask for.
- Apparently it was -30 in Calgary tonight.
- And yes, I’m talking about the weather and not Evgenii Dadonov’s plus-minus statistics.
- And here I am, thinking it’s cold when it’s plus five in Zagreb.
- Habs survive another penalty kill, with Xhek(w)aj(faj) in the box.
- Slaf hits the post on a breakaway.
- Truly great to see him gaining momentum with his pace and puck control.
- Elias Lindholm ties the contest up at one-a-piece with 29 seconds left of period two.
- Should have been an interference call on Lindholm in the lead-up to the goal, n’est-ce pas?
Third Period
- Harris penalized again. This time an unnecessary dealy of game-call.
- Toffoli does his best to haunt his former team as well, but David Savard with a quality block and the puck ricochets off the crossbar.
- Five minutes into the third. Habs are getting outshot 14-34.
- Weird sequence here. Josh Anderson swats at a puck after the referees blow it down for an icing.
- Markström disapproves of the swat and swats at Anderson as he goes by.
- Anderson disapproves of Markström being all Swedish and tall.
- And Mangiapane jumps in to defend his disapproving goalie before Anderson disapproves any more of that.
- Conclusion: Mangiapane can eat bread for an additional two minutes in the penalty box as he gets called for roughing.
- Nice work, Josh! Well planned.
- Although, to quote our managing editor: “Unfortunately, it now results in a power play.”
- Was just thinking: “Hasn’t it been too long (it’s all relative, it’s been nine days) since Caufield scored now?”
- He rips one on the man advantage and Montreal regains their lead.
- Apparently, this was Caufield’s 100th regular season NHL game.
- His stats so far: 40 goals, 30 assists.
- Oh, and 12 penalty minutes, not to forget.
- Who got another assist in his former house? Boogaloo, Sean Monahan.
- Backlund trips up his fellow Mike (Matheson) resulting in another Canadiens power play.
- You think they could do it twice in one night? Getouttahere.
- The Habs create little and instead takes a penalty of their own, for too many men on the ice.
- All while Calgary gets a three-on-one and Slaf takes a puck to the face. It’s an action packed night, this one.
- Jake Allen is playing like a man possessed tonight. 42 stops and counting.
- Make that 44.
- Make that a road victory.
- On we go to the culture capital of the world: Edmonton, AB.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) This is great news for this western road trip
2) There’s a lot of potential here
1) I think every part of his body got hit with a puck tonight
Loading comments...