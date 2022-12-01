 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Thursday Habs Headlines: Patience for the power play

In today’s links, patience is needed for power play results, Monahan and St-Louis looking forward to Calgary trip, arrests made at Winnipeg game, Letang suffers a stroke, and more.

San Jose Sharks v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Martin St-Louis says, like many things this season, patience is needed as he works with his inexperienced team to figure out the power play. [Journal de Montreal]
  • “It’s going to be special, but also a little strange” for Sean Monahan when he faces his former team the Calgary Flames tonight. [RDS]
  • St-Louis is also excited to return to where his career began. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Non-UFA players who could potentially be traded during the Habs rebuild. [The Hockey Writers]

Around the League and Elsewhere

