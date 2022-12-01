Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Martin St-Louis says, like many things this season, patience is needed as he works with his inexperienced team to figure out the power play. [Journal de Montreal]
- “It’s going to be special, but also a little strange” for Sean Monahan when he faces his former team the Calgary Flames tonight. [RDS]
- St-Louis is also excited to return to where his career began. [Montreal Gazette]
- Non-UFA players who could potentially be traded during the Habs rebuild. [The Hockey Writers]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Sportsnet will be covering the kickoff game for the PWHPA Dream Gap tour in January as part of their 14.5-hour broadcast of Hockey Day in Canada. [Sportsnet]
- Tampa Bay Lightning’s Pat Maroon put Boston Bruins broadcaster Jack Edwards in his place in the best possible way. [Sportsnet]
- A man and a woman were arrested for assault after making a commotion so big in the stands that it caused the Winnipeg Jets and Colorado Avalanche to halt the game. [CBC]
- Pittsburgh Penguins Kris Letang is undergoing testing after suffering a stroke and is out indefinitely. [The Hockey News]
- Mitch Marner’s play and current 17-game point streak are helping with the Toronto Maple Leafs confidence. [TSN]
Loading comments...