 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Canadiens vs. Canucks: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

The Habs try to break above the .500 mark at home.

By Justin Blades
/ new
Vancouver Canucks v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. Vancouver Canucks

How to watch

Start time: 7:30 PM EST / 4:30 PM PST
In Canada: Sportsnet (English)
In the Canadiens region: RDS (French)

In the first period of Tuesday’s game, two goals from Mike Hoffman scored off two Brendan Gallagher shots were enough to get the Canadiens through regulation tied. In the shootout, the Habs’ two star forwards scored goals to secure the two points from the match.

It wasn’t all good news for the team as it lost Juraj Slafkovský for two games to suspension, and Montreal now has two big forwards serving time for similar transgressions. Suddenly all of the excess forwards the Habs were carrying are needed in the lineup tonight, meaning Michael Pezzetta will play for the second time this season.

Montreal would like the theme of twos to manifest as two wins in a row in this mid-week back-to-back. The team has had a difficult time moving above a .500 points percentage this year, and tonight’s another chance to hold more wins than regulation losses.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach
#68 Mike Hoffman #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher
#27 Jonathan Drouin #91 Sean Monahan #63 Evgenii Dadonov
#55 Michael Pezzetta #71 Jake Evans #40 Joel Armia

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
#21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard
#44 Joel Edmundson #72 Arber Xhekaj
$54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
#35 Samuel Montembeault #34 Jake Allen

Suspended: Josh Anderson, Juraj Slafkovský
Scratched: Chris Wideman
Injured: Paul Byron, Mike Matheson

Vancouver Canucks projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Tanner Pearson J.T. Miller Brock Boeser
Andrei Kuzmenko Elias Pettersson Ilya Mikheyev
Vasily Podkolzin Bo Horvat Conor Garland
Dakota Joshua Nils Aman Jack Studnicka

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Left Defence Right Defence
Oliver Ekman-Larsson Tyler Myers
Quinn Hughes Luke Schenn
Jack Rathbone Ethan Bear

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Starter Backup
Spencer Martin Thatcher Demko

In This Stream

2022-23 Game 14: Montreal Canadiens vs. Vancouver Canucks

View all 3 stories

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...