Canadiens vs. Canucks: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch
Start time: 7:30 PM EST / 4:30 PM PST
In Canada: Sportsnet (English)
In the Canadiens region: RDS (French)
In the first period of Tuesday’s game, two goals from Mike Hoffman scored off two Brendan Gallagher shots were enough to get the Canadiens through regulation tied. In the shootout, the Habs’ two star forwards scored goals to secure the two points from the match.
It wasn’t all good news for the team as it lost Juraj Slafkovský for two games to suspension, and Montreal now has two big forwards serving time for similar transgressions. Suddenly all of the excess forwards the Habs were carrying are needed in the lineup tonight, meaning Michael Pezzetta will play for the second time this season.
Montreal would like the theme of twos to manifest as two wins in a row in this mid-week back-to-back. The team has had a difficult time moving above a .500 points percentage this year, and tonight’s another chance to hold more wins than regulation losses.
Montreal Canadiens projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|#22 Cole Caufield
|#14 Nick Suzuki
|#77 Kirby Dach
|#68 Mike Hoffman
|#28 Christian Dvorak
|#11 Brendan Gallagher
|#27 Jonathan Drouin
|#91 Sean Monahan
|#63 Evgenii Dadonov
|#55 Michael Pezzetta
|#71 Jake Evans
|#40 Joel Armia
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|#21 Kaiden Guhle
|#58 David Savard
|#44 Joel Edmundson
|#72 Arber Xhekaj
|$54 Jordan Harris
|#26 Johnny Kovacevic
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|#35 Samuel Montembeault
|#34 Jake Allen
Suspended: Josh Anderson, Juraj Slafkovský
Scratched: Chris Wideman
Injured: Paul Byron, Mike Matheson
Vancouver Canucks projected lineup
Forwards
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Left Wing
|Centre
|Right Wing
|Tanner Pearson
|J.T. Miller
|Brock Boeser
|Andrei Kuzmenko
|Elias Pettersson
|Ilya Mikheyev
|Vasily Podkolzin
|Bo Horvat
|Conor Garland
|Dakota Joshua
|Nils Aman
|Jack Studnicka
Defencemen
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Left Defence
|Right Defence
|Oliver Ekman-Larsson
|Tyler Myers
|Quinn Hughes
|Luke Schenn
|Jack Rathbone
|Ethan Bear
Goaltenders
|Starter
|Backup
|Starter
|Backup
|Spencer Martin
|Thatcher Demko
