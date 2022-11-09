Canadiens vs. Canucks Top Six Minutes: Teamwork makes the dream work

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Both the Habs and the Canucks played last night and both teams came away victorious. This should be an interesting game of chicken.

Oh! And something to keep in mind tonight, fellas... boarding is bad.

First period

Montembeault, let’s not get too adventurous right out of the gate.

Off we go to the power play less than a minute in.

Suzuki wastes no time taking advantage of the man advantage and opens the scoring!

The Habs must have had some good naps this afternoon because you wouldn’t know they played last night.

Naps are good! Xehkaj lets loose at the blueline off the faceoff and it’s 2-0 before we even hit the 10-minute mark.

A giveaway right in front of Monty but don’t worry, he’s on it.

Gallagher blocks a shot and goes down in a pile at centre ice. Off to the room he goes.

Miller passes the puck to Dach (that’s right, Miller) so Dach says thank you by sliding the puck past Demko to make it, you guessed it... 3-0!

Gallagher’s back. Was there ever any doubt?

Second period

If the Habs had a catnap during intermission, the Canucks won’t know what hit them. Or, will continue to not know what hit them.

Oh, hey Demko. Surprised to see you here. Happy, but surprised.

On the way to the net Pearson crosschecks Kovacevic who ends up crashing awkwardly into the boards. Pearson immediately checked on him to make sure he was ok. Good man.

Fancy-feet Dadanov drives to the net on one skate, then two, then one again before landing in Demko’s crease. No goal but quite an entertaining attempt.

Gallagher seems extra amped up this evening as he takes on Ekman-Larrson AND Demko. Hey goalie, how’s about you get back in your net and off our fiesty little winger?

And we come away with a power play! All part of Gally’s master plan.

Hoffman and Gallgaher go in for a two-on-one and Hoffman continues his hot streak with a slick snipe up and over Demko’s shoulder.

For those not keeping count, that’s three goals for Hoffman in two games and 4-0 for the Habs.

Third period

Hoffman gives it another go 10 seconds in but couldn’t finish it. Might of had something to do with the slash to the hand he took in the process.

Fun fact: Xhekaj just hit the 15-minute mark for his TOI. The most minutes played by any player so far tonight.

Schenn how dare you ruin Monty’s shutout chances? Not cool, dude. Not cool.

Is it just me or is the fun getting sucked out of this game now that Vancouver got two goals in four minutes?

Just need to hang in there for 10 more minutes.

Guhle gets called for holding. Just need to hang in there for eight-ish more minutes.

Off the post. Off the post again. Wake up, Monty! This is not a drill!

Caufield hits Myers, knocking him off the puck and Dach eases the sense of dread that’s been building by notching his second of the night to make it 5-2!

Back-to-back wins are always fun!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) They can even beat the bad teams!

2) Two firsts seems reasonable for this scoring rate

1) The duo is now a trio