Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Justin Barron and Nicolas Beaudin are willing to be patient for their turn with the big club. [RDS | Google Translate]
- In the wake of the Mitchell Miller fiasco, the Canadiens are fully aware that Logan Mailloux will have to be cleared by Gary Bettman before he can play in the NHL. [RDS]
- Ben Chiarot had hoped that the magic of 2021 could continue for several years. [La Presse]
- Riley Kidney and Joshua Roy (along with Adam Fantilli and Connor Bedard) headline Craig Button’s projected World Juniors Team Canada. [TSN]
- The Habs will host Military Appreciation Night on November 9. [Montreal Canadiens]
Around the league and elsewhere
- The Hockey Diversity Alliance says how the Boston Bruins handled Miller’s signing lacked ‘human decency’. [Sportsnet]
- How Marián Hossa handled ‘real pain’ in the Blackhawks’ 2013 Stanley Cup Final. [The Athletic]
- Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Rodion Amirov is returning to Russia to undergo additional treatments on a brain tumour. [TSN]
- The Ottawa Senators are set to retire Chris Neil’s No. 25 jersey in February. [Sportsnet]
- Ryan Reynolds could change everything for the Senators — and the NHL. [Daily Faceoff]
- Five AHL players who deserve an NHL look. [The Hockey News]
- Can the Seattle Kraken continue to exceed expectations? [The Hockey News]
