Wednesday Habs Headlines: Barron and Beaudin biding their time

In today’s links, superlative play from the NHL rookies mean that blue-chip AHLers must wait, Riley Kidney and Joshua Roy are projected to make Team Canada, and what Ryan Reynolds could bring to the NHL.

By Nathan Ni
NHL: Preseason-Toronto Maple Leafs at Montreal Canadiens David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Justin Barron and Nicolas Beaudin are willing to be patient for their turn with the big club. [RDS | Google Translate]
  • In the wake of the Mitchell Miller fiasco, the Canadiens are fully aware that Logan Mailloux will have to be cleared by Gary Bettman before he can play in the NHL. [RDS]
  • Ben Chiarot had hoped that the magic of 2021 could continue for several years. [La Presse]
  • Riley Kidney and Joshua Roy (along with Adam Fantilli and Connor Bedard) headline Craig Button’s projected World Juniors Team Canada. [TSN]
  • The Habs will host Military Appreciation Night on November 9. [Montreal Canadiens]

