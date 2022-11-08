 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens @ Red Wings Top Six Minutes: Mike Hoffman Revenge Tour!

A wild game had just about everything you could ask for in Detroit!

By Scott Matla
Montreal Canadiens v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Dave Reginek/NHLI via Getty Images

Pre-Game Thoughts:

  • Y’all, it is SO soup season in this household and I hope you can share in my joy of that.
  • I guess the Habs are also playing, so it might be a soup and scotch kind of night.
  • Would have liked to see Juraj Slafkovsky in the top six tonight, but I am also willing to see what Dadonov does in that spot too.
  • Hopefully the first period goes better than the last game against Detroit.
  • I think we’re going to see goal from the fourth line tonight, just a feeling.

First Period:

  • Through the opening minute, I think this might be another long night.
  • Jake Allen thankfully appears to have had two pre-game coffees and is ready to go.
  • Hey hey Mike Hoffman!
  • Good for him to open the scoring and slightly boost his trade value!
  • That is a really dumb penalty from Arber Xhekaj.
  • I get that David Savard is trying to block shots, but him playing chicken with Kubalik was quite funny to watch.
  • Arber Xhekaj just killed a man.
  • I am extremely confused as to how that is a penalty shot.
  • Jake Allen however does not care, stoning Larkin again.
  • Well, was only a matter of time before that happened.
  • HEY HEY MIKE HOFFMAN AGAIN!
  • I’ll take the end of that period every single time.

Second Period:

  • I really truly want to see Jonathan Kovacevic get his first NHL goal my dudes.
  • Having a Lindstrom on the Red Wings feels sort of unfair.
  • David Savard just dangled two players in a row and I can’t even believe it.
  • Not sure about how much I agree with that penalty!
  • Starting to wonder if Edmundson and Savard could challenge for the most blocked shots in an NHL season at this rate.
  • I am even more bewildered at that penalty against Kaiden Guhle.
  • Big big props for the penalty killers in this period!
  • Good lord that hit between Soderblom and Xhekaj might register on the Richter Scale.
  • Following that up with a great shift from Slafkovsky is wonderful too!
  • That’s an absolutely brutal call.
  • I cannot wait to see the game management calls in the third period.
  • David Savard just said so many naughty words to the refs on his way off the ice, and you know what? Good for him.

Third Period:

  • Of course they gave Savard a misconduct for being mean to the ref.
  • Gotta say, it’s been a strong push to start the third period, which means a hilarious goal against is coming shortly.
  • Jordan Harris is such a composed rookie defender, rarely do you see him out of position or making the wrong play.
  • Hey, look I was right!
  • It’s a really great time for Evgenii Dadonov’s first Habs goal!
  • Oh boy, that did not look like a good hit at first glance by Slafkovsky.
  • OH NO IT IS NOT AT ALL.
  • Okay, well now everything has gone right into crazy territory.
  • Oh my Jordan Harris, that was nearly beautiful.
  • Sean Monahan is worth every bit the Habs paid for him this year.
  • Ooo a point!
  • I’ll take it tonight.

Overtime:

  • Caufield, Suzuki, Guhle...Marty is rolling with the kids and I love to see it.
  • I saw David Savard in OT and thought my eyes were messing with me.
  • OH MY GUHLE SO CLOSE.
  • JAKE
  • EFFING
  • ALLEN
  • And sure, one more penalty kill, why not!
  • David Savard tried to hack that dude like a cherry tree, what a wild game y’all.
  • Cole Caufield, good at scoring goals.
  • Jake Allen, still a brick wall.
  • Nick Suzuki, very good at scoring goals.
  • Oh, Drouin that was so so close.
  • JAKE ALLEN STEALS A SECOND POINT
  • GOOD NIGHT AND TIP YOUR BLOGGERS!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) He better be with that name

2) It’s silly to willingly make a turnover on a line change

1) Well let’s hope the scouts were busy watching Hoffman tonight

