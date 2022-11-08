Canadiens @ Red Wings Top Six Minutes: Mike Hoffman Revenge Tour!

Pre-Game Thoughts:
- Y’all, it is SO soup season in this household and I hope you can share in my joy of that.
- I guess the Habs are also playing, so it might be a soup and scotch kind of night.
- Would have liked to see Juraj Slafkovsky in the top six tonight, but I am also willing to see what Dadonov does in that spot too.
- Hopefully the first period goes better than the last game against Detroit.
- I think we’re going to see goal from the fourth line tonight, just a feeling.
First Period:
- Through the opening minute, I think this might be another long night.
- Jake Allen thankfully appears to have had two pre-game coffees and is ready to go.
- Hey hey Mike Hoffman!
- Good for him to open the scoring and slightly boost his trade value!
- That is a really dumb penalty from Arber Xhekaj.
- I get that David Savard is trying to block shots, but him playing chicken with Kubalik was quite funny to watch.
- Arber Xhekaj just killed a man.
- I am extremely confused as to how that is a penalty shot.
- Jake Allen however does not care, stoning Larkin again.
- Well, was only a matter of time before that happened.
- HEY HEY MIKE HOFFMAN AGAIN!
- I’ll take the end of that period every single time.
Second Period:
- I really truly want to see Jonathan Kovacevic get his first NHL goal my dudes.
- Having a Lindstrom on the Red Wings feels sort of unfair.
- David Savard just dangled two players in a row and I can’t even believe it.
- Not sure about how much I agree with that penalty!
- Starting to wonder if Edmundson and Savard could challenge for the most blocked shots in an NHL season at this rate.
- I am even more bewildered at that penalty against Kaiden Guhle.
- Big big props for the penalty killers in this period!
- Good lord that hit between Soderblom and Xhekaj might register on the Richter Scale.
- Following that up with a great shift from Slafkovsky is wonderful too!
- That’s an absolutely brutal call.
- I cannot wait to see the game management calls in the third period.
- David Savard just said so many naughty words to the refs on his way off the ice, and you know what? Good for him.
Third Period:
- Of course they gave Savard a misconduct for being mean to the ref.
- Gotta say, it’s been a strong push to start the third period, which means a hilarious goal against is coming shortly.
- Jordan Harris is such a composed rookie defender, rarely do you see him out of position or making the wrong play.
- Hey, look I was right!
- It’s a really great time for Evgenii Dadonov’s first Habs goal!
- Oh boy, that did not look like a good hit at first glance by Slafkovsky.
- OH NO IT IS NOT AT ALL.
- Okay, well now everything has gone right into crazy territory.
- Oh my Jordan Harris, that was nearly beautiful.
- Sean Monahan is worth every bit the Habs paid for him this year.
- Ooo a point!
- I’ll take it tonight.
Overtime:
- Caufield, Suzuki, Guhle...Marty is rolling with the kids and I love to see it.
- I saw David Savard in OT and thought my eyes were messing with me.
- OH MY GUHLE SO CLOSE.
- JAKE
- EFFING
- ALLEN
- And sure, one more penalty kill, why not!
- David Savard tried to hack that dude like a cherry tree, what a wild game y’all.
- Cole Caufield, good at scoring goals.
- Jake Allen, still a brick wall.
- Nick Suzuki, very good at scoring goals.
- Oh, Drouin that was so so close.
- JAKE ALLEN STEALS A SECOND POINT
- GOOD NIGHT AND TIP YOUR BLOGGERS!
EOTP 3 Stars
