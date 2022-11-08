Canadiens @ Red Wings Top Six Minutes: Mike Hoffman Revenge Tour!

Pre-Game Thoughts:

Y’all, it is SO soup season in this household and I hope you can share in my joy of that.

I guess the Habs are also playing, so it might be a soup and scotch kind of night.

Would have liked to see Juraj Slafkovsky in the top six tonight, but I am also willing to see what Dadonov does in that spot too.

Hopefully the first period goes better than the last game against Detroit.

I think we’re going to see goal from the fourth line tonight, just a feeling.

First Period:

Through the opening minute, I think this might be another long night.

Jake Allen thankfully appears to have had two pre-game coffees and is ready to go.

Hey hey Mike Hoffman!

Good for him to open the scoring and slightly boost his trade value!

That is a really dumb penalty from Arber Xhekaj.

I get that David Savard is trying to block shots, but him playing chicken with Kubalik was quite funny to watch.

Arber Xhekaj just killed a man.

I am extremely confused as to how that is a penalty shot.

Jake Allen however does not care, stoning Larkin again.

Well, was only a matter of time before that happened.

HEY HEY MIKE HOFFMAN AGAIN!

I’ll take the end of that period every single time.

Second Period:

I really truly want to see Jonathan Kovacevic get his first NHL goal my dudes.

Having a Lindstrom on the Red Wings feels sort of unfair.

David Savard just dangled two players in a row and I can’t even believe it.

Not sure about how much I agree with that penalty!

Starting to wonder if Edmundson and Savard could challenge for the most blocked shots in an NHL season at this rate.

I am even more bewildered at that penalty against Kaiden Guhle.

Big big props for the penalty killers in this period!

Good lord that hit between Soderblom and Xhekaj might register on the Richter Scale.

Following that up with a great shift from Slafkovsky is wonderful too!

That’s an absolutely brutal call.

I cannot wait to see the game management calls in the third period.

David Savard just said so many naughty words to the refs on his way off the ice, and you know what? Good for him.

Third Period:

Of course they gave Savard a misconduct for being mean to the ref.

Gotta say, it’s been a strong push to start the third period, which means a hilarious goal against is coming shortly.

Jordan Harris is such a composed rookie defender, rarely do you see him out of position or making the wrong play.

Hey, look I was right!

It’s a really great time for Evgenii Dadonov’s first Habs goal!

Oh boy, that did not look like a good hit at first glance by Slafkovsky.

OH NO IT IS NOT AT ALL.

Okay, well now everything has gone right into crazy territory.

Oh my Jordan Harris, that was nearly beautiful.

Sean Monahan is worth every bit the Habs paid for him this year.

Ooo a point!

I’ll take it tonight.

Overtime:

Caufield, Suzuki, Guhle...Marty is rolling with the kids and I love to see it.

I saw David Savard in OT and thought my eyes were messing with me.

OH MY GUHLE SO CLOSE.

JAKE

EFFING

ALLEN

And sure, one more penalty kill, why not!

David Savard tried to hack that dude like a cherry tree, what a wild game y’all.

Cole Caufield, good at scoring goals.

Jake Allen, still a brick wall.

Nick Suzuki, very good at scoring goals.

Oh, Drouin that was so so close.

JAKE ALLEN STEALS A SECOND POINT

GOOD NIGHT AND TIP YOUR BLOGGERS!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) He better be with that name

2) It’s silly to willingly make a turnover on a line change

1) Well let’s hope the scouts were busy watching Hoffman tonight