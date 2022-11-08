 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Canadiens @ Red Wings: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

Montreal seeks to take away a better result from Little Caesars Arena.

By Justin Blades
Montreal Canadiens v Detroit Red Wings Photo by Brian Sevald/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens @ Detroit Red Wings

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In Canada: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)
In the Red Wings region: Bally Sports Detroit

After a couple of days off since Saturday’s loss to the Vegas Golden Knights, the Canadiens are now looking at two starts in just over 24 hours, beginning with the Detroit Red Wings. Montreal wasn’t able to find the net in the first meeting between the teams, but they can be encouraged by the four goals they scored on the weekend versus a very good defensive team from Las Vegas.

Of course that offence mostly came from Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield, and tonight may not be any different, but there are several players in the lineup desperate to hit the scoresheet. One of them is Evgenii Dadonov, who is only getting another shot because Josh Anderson has been suspended. He needs to show he has something to offer the team to avoid a long stint in the press box once Anderson’s sentence is up.

There’s also a slump for Jonathan Drouin who has managed a total of two points, and Jake Evans isn’t having much success in his fourth-line role either with just a single assist. Through all the team’s struggles a year ago, Evans contributed 29 points, and you can be sure that this drought is bothering him more than anyone else. Both he and Drouin are seeing the puck get to dangerous areas of the offensive zone on their shifts, and perhaps tonight’s the night one finally goes in.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach
#68 Mike Hoffman #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher
#27 Jonathan Drouin #91 Sean Monahan #63 Evgenii Dadonov
#20 Juraj Slafkovský #71 Jake Evans #40 Joel Armia

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
#21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard
#44 Joel Edmundson #72 Arber Xhekaj
$54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
#34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Michael Pezzetta, Chris Wideman
Injured: Paul Byron, Mike Matheson

Detroit Red Wings projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Pius Suter Dylan Larkin Lucas Raymond
Dominik Kubalik Andrew Copp David Perron
Adam Erne Michael Rasmussen Austin Czarnik
Elmer Soderblom Joe Veleno Matt Luff

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Ben Chiarot Moritz Seider
Olli Maatta Filip Hronek
Jordan Oesterle Gustav Lindstom

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Ville Husso Alex Nedeljkovic

