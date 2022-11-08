 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Chemistry needed on more than just the top line

In today’s links, Habs need more than one line producing points, St-Louis teaching self-assessment, possible trades on the horizon, Bruins cut ties with the Miller signing, and more.

Vegas Golden Knights v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The Habs’ first line has been working at full speed but you can’t win games with one line producing. [RDS]
  • Rem Pitlick falls victim to the numbers game, Kirby Dach is maturing before our eyes, and Joel Edmundson needs a little more time. [Sportsnet]
  • Thanks to Martin St-Louis helping his team self-assess in the right way, this rebuild has legs. [Montreal Gazette]
  • With a surplus of forwards, could a trade with the Washington Capitals happen in the near future? [The Hockey News]
  • Players are returning to the lineup so moves are going to need to be made sooner rather than later. [The Hockey Writers]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The Boston Bruins got called by their own players and fans so loudly that they actually backed down and are cutting ties with the Mitchell Miller signing. [Sportsnet]
  • Five teams that have gone from good to bad in the first month of hockey season. [The Athletic]
  • He’ll be out of action for a while but Ottawa Senators’ Josh Norris won’t need surgery on his injured shoulder and will be re-evaluated in January. [TSN]
  • Connor McDavid hit a big milestone on Monday night as he hit game number 500 with the Edmonton Oilers. [NHL]

