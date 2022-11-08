Tuesday Habs Headlines: Chemistry needed on more than just the top line

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The Habs’ first line has been working at full speed but you can’t win games with one line producing. [RDS]
- Rem Pitlick falls victim to the numbers game, Kirby Dach is maturing before our eyes, and Joel Edmundson needs a little more time. [Sportsnet]
- Thanks to Martin St-Louis helping his team self-assess in the right way, this rebuild has legs. [Montreal Gazette]
- With a surplus of forwards, could a trade with the Washington Capitals happen in the near future? [The Hockey News]
- Players are returning to the lineup so moves are going to need to be made sooner rather than later. [The Hockey Writers]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Boston Bruins got called by their own players and fans so loudly that they actually backed down and are cutting ties with the Mitchell Miller signing. [Sportsnet]
- Five teams that have gone from good to bad in the first month of hockey season. [The Athletic]
- He’ll be out of action for a while but Ottawa Senators’ Josh Norris won’t need surgery on his injured shoulder and will be re-evaluated in January. [TSN]
- Connor McDavid hit a big milestone on Monday night as he hit game number 500 with the Edmonton Oilers. [NHL]
Loading comments...