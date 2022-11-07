 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Habs Headlines: Jordan Harris makes an impression during his first full NHL season

In today’s links, Harris’s strong play, St-Louis loves learning the details of hockey, Q&A with Jakub Dobes, Sutter doesn’t mince words about the Flames, and more.

NHL: OCT 20 Coyotes at Canadiens Photo by Vincent Ethier/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Jordan Harris is making an impression during his first full NHL season. [National Post]
  • Josh Anderson had a hearing on Sunday for boarding Alex Pietrangelo of the Vegas Golden Knights during Saturday’s matchup. [TSN]
  • Martin St-Louis has retained his unwavering love of hockey and enjoys learning the details of hockey. [The Hockey Writers]
  • Eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next July, here are some possible trade destinations for Jonathan Drouin. [Bleacher Report]
  • A Q&A with Canadiens’ prospect goaltender Jakub Dobes. [Canadiens]
  • Feels like déjà vu.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended two games for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick on Saturday. [Sportsnet]
  • Former NHL player and television color analyst for more than 25 years with the Colorado Avalanche Peter McNab passed away on Sunday. [ESPN]
  • Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov has been placed on injured reserve after leaving Saturday’s game early with a knee injury. [TSN]
  • Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter doesn’t mince words when talking about his team’s four-game losing streak saying if a player doesn’t “have the energy or the emotion in the game, then they don’t get to play.” [TSN]
  • The Boston Bruins will “part ways” with Mitchell Miller. [Boston Bruins]

