Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Jordan Harris is making an impression during his first full NHL season. [National Post]
- Josh Anderson had a hearing on Sunday for boarding Alex Pietrangelo of the Vegas Golden Knights during Saturday’s matchup. [TSN]
- Martin St-Louis has retained his unwavering love of hockey and enjoys learning the details of hockey. [The Hockey Writers]
- Eligible to become an unrestricted free agent next July, here are some possible trade destinations for Jonathan Drouin. [Bleacher Report]
- A Q&A with Canadiens’ prospect goaltender Jakub Dobes. [Canadiens]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Florida Panthers’ Matthew Tkachuk has been suspended two games for high-sticking Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick on Saturday. [Sportsnet]
- Former NHL player and television color analyst for more than 25 years with the Colorado Avalanche Peter McNab passed away on Sunday. [ESPN]
- Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov has been placed on injured reserve after leaving Saturday’s game early with a knee injury. [TSN]
- Calgary Flames coach Darryl Sutter doesn’t mince words when talking about his team’s four-game losing streak saying if a player doesn’t “have the energy or the emotion in the game, then they don’t get to play.” [TSN]
- The Boston Bruins will “part ways” with Mitchell Miller. [Boston Bruins]
