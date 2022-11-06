 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sunday Habs Headlines: Kirby Dach a versatile option for Martin St-Louis

In today’s link, an effective role for Dach, what St-Louis enjoys most about coaching, more Owen Beck goals, and a new NHL goal-scoring record.

By Justin Blades
/ new
Vegas Golden Knights v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Acquired to be a second-line centre, Kirby Dach is currently showing his value as a top-line winger. [Montreal Gazette]
  • What Hall of Fame player Martin St-Louis loves about coaching the game. [Sportsnet]
  • Jean-François Houle explains what it is about Alex Belzile that makes him the choice for Laval Rocket captain. [Info Dimanche]
  • There may not be many Habs articles posted on Saturdays, but there sure are a lot of Owen Beck goals:

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek discussed the situation with the Mitchell Miller signing, a player Gary Bettman says is ineligible to play in the NHL. [Sportsnet]
  • Alexander Ovechkin surpassed Gordie Howe for most goals scored for a single team. [Sportsnet]
  • The Washington Capitals claimed Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs. [Pension Plan Puppets]
  • The Leafs have already been forced to use the one contact slot that opened up:
  • Great news for an enticing prospect:

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...