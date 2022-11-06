Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Acquired to be a second-line centre, Kirby Dach is currently showing his value as a top-line winger. [Montreal Gazette]
- What Hall of Fame player Martin St-Louis loves about coaching the game. [Sportsnet]
- Jean-François Houle explains what it is about Alex Belzile that makes him the choice for Laval Rocket captain. [Info Dimanche]
- There may not be many Habs articles posted on Saturdays, but there sure are a lot of Owen Beck goals:
#gohabsgo Owen Beck jumps on a loose puck, and fires it home to give Mississauga a 3-1 lead.— Matt Drake (@DrakeMT) November 5, 2022
Eighth goal, 15th point for Beck in 11 games. He found his offence. pic.twitter.com/tWon9KwMC1
Around the league and elsewhere
- Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek discussed the situation with the Mitchell Miller signing, a player Gary Bettman says is ineligible to play in the NHL. [Sportsnet]
- Alexander Ovechkin surpassed Gordie Howe for most goals scored for a single team. [Sportsnet]
- The Washington Capitals claimed Nicolas Aube-Kubel off waivers from the Toronto Maple Leafs. [Pension Plan Puppets]
- The Leafs have already been forced to use the one contact slot that opened up:
Apparently, TOR has signed G Keith Petruzzelli to an NHL deal. He was on an AHL contract, but will now be promoted w/Samsonov injured tonight. Was 6-0 with Marlies this year— Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 6, 2022
- Great news for an enticing prospect:
News: Ivan Miroshnichenko, the Capitals first round pick in 2022 who was diagnosed with Hodgkin's Lymphoma, has been cleared for game action. https://t.co/C2PonyIQR5— Corey Pronman (@coreypronman) November 6, 2022
