Canadiens vs. Golden Knights: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT

In Canada: CityTV (English), TVA Sports (French)

In the Golden Knights region: ATTSN Rocky Mountain



There are a few lineup changes for the Canadiens tonight after the team has gone winless in its past two games. Mike Hoffman gets place back in the formation, though on the the third line with Jonathan Drouin and Sean Monahan. Martin St-Louis will be expecting a better performance from the sniper after a couple of games in the press box.

For the first time all season, one of the four rookies on defence will sit, and it’s Johnny Kovacevic who makes way for Chris Wideman to rotate back in. We may see the others taking their turns for a night off in the coming games as the coach tries to keep everyone fresh

The Habs are facing one of their toughest opponents yet, the Vegas Golden Knights, who are up to 20 points already, nearly double Montreal’s total. The top line of Chandler Stephenson, Jack Eichel, and Mark Stone will be of most concern for the Canadiens, and the Habs will have to find a way to outproduce whatever those three can muster.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach #17 Josh Anderson #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher #27 Jonathan Drouin #91 Sean Monahan #68 Mike Hoffman #20 Juraj Slafkovský #71 Jake Evans #40 Joel Armia

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard $54 Jordan Harris #44 Joel Edmundson #72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Johnny Kovacevic, Michael Pezzetta, Rem Pitlick

Injured: Paul Byron, Evgenii Dadonov, Mike Matheson

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Chandler Stephenson Jack Eichel Mark Stone Jonathan Matchessault William Karlsson Reilly Smith Mike Amadio Brett Howden Phil Kessel Will Carrier Nicolas Roy Keegan Kolesar

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Alec Martinez Alex Pietrangelo Brayden McNabb Shea Theodore Nicolas Hague Zach Whitecloud