Canadiens vs. Golden Knights: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

What do the Habs have in store for their home fans tonight.

By Justin Blades
Vegas Golden Knights v Montreal Canadiens - Game Six Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens vs. Vegas Golden Knights

How to watch

Start time: 7:00 PM EDT / 4:00 PM PDT
In Canada: CityTV (English), TVA Sports (French)
In the Golden Knights region: ATTSN Rocky Mountain

There are a few lineup changes for the Canadiens tonight after the team has gone winless in its past two games. Mike Hoffman gets place back in the formation, though on the the third line with Jonathan Drouin and Sean Monahan. Martin St-Louis will be expecting a better performance from the sniper after a couple of games in the press box.

For the first time all season, one of the four rookies on defence will sit, and it’s Johnny Kovacevic who makes way for Chris Wideman to rotate back in. We may see the others taking their turns for a night off in the coming games as the coach tries to keep everyone fresh

The Habs are facing one of their toughest opponents yet, the Vegas Golden Knights, who are up to 20 points already, nearly double Montreal’s total. The top line of Chandler Stephenson, Jack Eichel, and Mark Stone will be of most concern for the Canadiens, and the Habs will have to find a way to outproduce whatever those three can muster.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
#22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach
#17 Josh Anderson #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher
#27 Jonathan Drouin #91 Sean Monahan #68 Mike Hoffman
#20 Juraj Slafkovský #71 Jake Evans #40 Joel Armia

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
#21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard
$54 Jordan Harris #44 Joel Edmundson
#72 Arber Xhekaj #6 Chris Wideman

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
#34 Jake Allen #35 Samuel Montembeault

Scratched: Johnny Kovacevic, Michael Pezzetta, Rem Pitlick
Injured: Paul Byron, Evgenii Dadonov, Mike Matheson

Vegas Golden Knights projected lineup

Forwards

Left Wing Centre Right Wing
Chandler Stephenson Jack Eichel Mark Stone
Jonathan Matchessault William Karlsson Reilly Smith
Mike Amadio Brett Howden Phil Kessel
Will Carrier Nicolas Roy Keegan Kolesar

Defencemen

Left Defence Right Defence
Alec Martinez Alex Pietrangelo
Brayden McNabb Shea Theodore
Nicolas Hague Zach Whitecloud

Goaltenders

Starter Backup
Adin Hill Logan Thompson

