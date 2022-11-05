Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Top Six Minutes: Habs can’t slay the Knights

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- This should be a fun Saturday night as we take on Vegas who’s thoroughly enjoying a 10-2-0 record.
- Well, Vegas, we’re quite enjoying our 5-5-1 record. So there.
- Game #400 for Josh Anderson tonight! The best way to celebrate that milestone is with a goal. Just sayin’.
- This is just a quick pit stop to the Bell Centre before hitting the road again so let’s make it a good one!
First period
- The Habs are looking pretty good to open the period. Vegas looks confused, like they’re scrambling to keep up.
- I’m going to take that as a good sign. #GonnaWin
- Xhekaj tees it up from the blueline but too wide.
- After blocking a shot, Dvorak heads to the room.
- While there hasn’t been much to report, this has actually been a good period. We’re going on four minutes without a whistle with some good ol’ fashioned hockey playing.
- I spoke a smidge too soon. Thanks to a turnover by Edmundson, Hague opens the scoring with seven minutes left.
- Caufield says ‘not on my watch’ and makes it a 1-1 game less than one minute later.
- Xhekaj and Kolesar go at it and draws a crowd. Off to their respective boxes they go for unsportsmanlike conduct.
Second period
- Reilly Smith takes full advantage of a wide-open net to make it 2-1.
- Slaf blocks a shot with his ankle (?), crawls off the ice and down the tunnel.
- Slaf’s back! Guess it was more of an ouchy than an injury.
- Allen with back-to-back game-saving... well, saves.
- Which is good considering Vegas has 13 shots on goal halfway through the period and the Habs have none.
- Twelve minutes in and they finally get a shot on goal. I’m going to assume they have some kind of master plan that we common folk aren’t privy to.
- Hopefully, they’ll let us in on it in the third period.
Third period
- An early three-on-one...Suzuki to Dach back to Suzuki and we’re tied at two!
- Armia takes Eichel’s elbow to the face. Don’t worry, he didn't get a penalty.
- Harris did for holding Carrier though so I guess the refs do know how to call them.
- Allen makes save after save on the penalty kill including one off the noggin.
- Immediately after that great sequence, Smith notches his second of the night and Vegas once again takes the lead.
- Stephenson on a breakaway but Allen says, nice try my friend.
- Armia gets payback on Eichel with a high stick that knocks Eichel’s hat off.
- A deflected shot off the top of Kolesar’s stick makes it 4-2.
- And we’re officially falling apart. Barely time to blink and 21 seconds later it’s 5-2.
- Anderson with a bad hit on Pietrangelo and quickly ends up on the bottom of a pile of angry Knights that looks more like a gang beating than a hockey pileup. Pietrangelo quickly jumped up so he’s fine. Me not so much.
- Anderson heads down the tunnel with a five-minute major and a game misconduct to boot.
- Once all the penalties being doled out thanks to the
beatingdog pile on Anderson are sorted, the Habs are actually starting with a 4-on-3 power play.
- Suzuki quickly takes advantage to notch his second of the period!
- Not going down without a fight Slaf fires it home to make it 6-4!!
- But seriously... how’s Anderson?
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Welcome to EOTP, and hopefully the next game will be a win
2) Ice time should be inversely proportional to age
1) Edmundson and Hoffman have been invited to the advance screening
