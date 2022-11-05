Canadiens vs. Golden Knights Top Six Minutes: Habs can’t slay the Knights

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

This should be a fun Saturday night as we take on Vegas who’s thoroughly enjoying a 10-2-0 record.

Well, Vegas, we’re quite enjoying our 5-5-1 record. So there.

Game #400 for Josh Anderson tonight! The best way to celebrate that milestone is with a goal. Just sayin’.

This is just a quick pit stop to the Bell Centre before hitting the road again so let’s make it a good one!

First period

The Habs are looking pretty good to open the period. Vegas looks confused, like they’re scrambling to keep up.

I’m going to take that as a good sign. #GonnaWin

Xhekaj tees it up from the blueline but too wide.

After blocking a shot, Dvorak heads to the room.

While there hasn’t been much to report, this has actually been a good period. We’re going on four minutes without a whistle with some good ol’ fashioned hockey playing.

I spoke a smidge too soon. Thanks to a turnover by Edmundson, Hague opens the scoring with seven minutes left.

Caufield says ‘not on my watch’ and makes it a 1-1 game less than one minute later.

Xhekaj and Kolesar go at it and draws a crowd. Off to their respective boxes they go for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Second period

Reilly Smith takes full advantage of a wide-open net to make it 2-1.

Slaf blocks a shot with his ankle (?), crawls off the ice and down the tunnel.

Slaf’s back! Guess it was more of an ouchy than an injury.

Allen with back-to-back game-saving... well, saves.

Which is good considering Vegas has 13 shots on goal halfway through the period and the Habs have none.

Twelve minutes in and they finally get a shot on goal. I’m going to assume they have some kind of master plan that we common folk aren’t privy to.

Hopefully, they’ll let us in on it in the third period.

Third period

An early three-on-one...Suzuki to Dach back to Suzuki and we’re tied at two!

Armia takes Eichel’s elbow to the face. Don’t worry, he didn't get a penalty.

Harris did for holding Carrier though so I guess the refs do know how to call them.

Allen makes save after save on the penalty kill including one off the noggin.

Immediately after that great sequence, Smith notches his second of the night and Vegas once again takes the lead.

Stephenson on a breakaway but Allen says, nice try my friend.

Armia gets payback on Eichel with a high stick that knocks Eichel’s hat off.

A deflected shot off the top of Kolesar’s stick makes it 4-2.

And we’re officially falling apart. Barely time to blink and 21 seconds later it’s 5-2.

Anderson with a bad hit on Pietrangelo and quickly ends up on the bottom of a pile of angry Knights that looks more like a gang beating than a hockey pileup. Pietrangelo quickly jumped up so he’s fine. Me not so much.

Anderson heads down the tunnel with a five-minute major and a game misconduct to boot.

Once all the penalties being doled out thanks to the beating dog pile on Anderson are sorted, the Habs are actually starting with a 4-on-3 power play.

dog pile on Anderson are sorted, the Habs are actually starting with a 4-on-3 power play. Suzuki quickly takes advantage to notch his second of the period!

Not going down without a fight Slaf fires it home to make it 6-4!!

But seriously... how’s Anderson?

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Welcome to EOTP, and hopefully the next game will be a win

2) Ice time should be inversely proportional to age

1) Edmundson and Hoffman have been invited to the advance screening