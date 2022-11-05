 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Saturday Habs Headlines: Montembeault Excels

Montembeault, Suzuki, and Caufield a big part of the Habs’ better-than-expected start, Diana Svatos talks about her husband’s CTE diagnosis, and more in today’s links.

By Namiko Hitotsubashi
Pittsburgh Penguins v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Francois Lacasse/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Samuel Montembeault has been excellent, which is the main reason Montreal is returning home with a respectable five out of eight possible points. [Sportsnet]
  • Nick Suzuki and Cole Caufield are named the Molson Cup recipients for November. [Canadiens]
  • If you ever wondered how to sum up Brendan Gallagher, this shift is about as good as it gets. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The Habs are interested in moving some of their veteran forwards. [TSN]
  • Arber Xhekaj has not only earned his NHL spot, he’s earned his way onto the Habs’ power play. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Joel Edmundson finally makes his season debut after a lengthy absence due to injury. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Marek Svatos’ wife Diana talks about Svatos’ Stage 2 CTE in hopes that doing so will help other NHLers. [TSN]
  • The Ottawa Senators are for sale, with the condition that the team remain in Ottawa. [TSN | Yahoo Sports]
  • The Bruins have signed Mitchell Miller, despite his history, once again showing that most NHL teams care more for hockey talent than basic decency. [The Athletic]

  • Shane Wright is expected to remain with the Seattle Kraken, though he may be loaned to the AHL. [TSN]
  • The Montreal Force and Toronto Six will be starting their PHF seasons today. [Yahoo Sports | ESPN]
  • The latest review in the Hockey Canada situation calls for better leadership and says the organization is “at a crossroads”. [Sportsnet | Yahoo Sports]
  • While the Leafs’ situation is not spectacular, they might not have a whole lot of choice when it comes to making changes. [Sportsnet]
  • Kailer Yamamoto isn’t scoring, but he’s still helping the Edmonton Oilers. [Montreal Gazette]

