Friday Habs Headlines: What’s going on with Evgenii Dadonov?

In today’s links, is Evgenii Dadonov sick, injured, or none of the above? How Arber Xhekaj went from Costco to the Bell Centre, and Ryan Reynolds: potential NHL owner?

By Nathan Ni
Minnesota Wild v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Vitor Munhoz/NHLI via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Healthy scratch to “therapy days” to having a “virus” to injured reserve. What’s going on with Evgenii Dadonov? [Montreal Gazette]
  • Cole Caufield and Kyle Connor: from one sniper to another. [La Presse]
  • How the Canadiens signed Arber Xhekaj away from Costco and building tennis courts. [The Athletic]
  • A trip to Winnipeg meant an opportunity for Habs fans to see (or hear) Dan Robertson and John Lu again. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Johnathan Kovacevic is making the most of his chance with Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • How Igor Shesterkin took over the New York City sports world. [ESPN]
  • The World Under-17 Hockey Challenge kicked off Thursday in British Columbia. Here are some major junior players to watch. [The Hockey News]
  • Slumping Sophomores: Five second-year NHLers off to slow starts. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Is Ryan Reynolds’ interest in buying the Ottawa Senators real? [TSN]
  • Dwight and DJ King, now both hockey coaches for four- and six-year-olds, say that it’s up to the adults to fix hockey’s problems while the kids should focus on having fun. [CBC]
  • Scott Wheeler’s take on Connor Bedard, Matvei Michkov, and the first NHL days for the class of 2021. [The Athletic]
  • Dr. Zvi Levran, well-known in suburban Detroit hockey circles as the “Hockey Doc”, was charged with seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in October. He faced a similar allegation years ago. How was he able to keep working with players? [The Athletic]

