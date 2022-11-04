Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Healthy scratch to “therapy days” to having a “virus” to injured reserve. What’s going on with Evgenii Dadonov? [Montreal Gazette]
- Cole Caufield and Kyle Connor: from one sniper to another. [La Presse]
- How the Canadiens signed Arber Xhekaj away from Costco and building tennis courts. [The Athletic]
- A trip to Winnipeg meant an opportunity for Habs fans to see (or hear) Dan Robertson and John Lu again. [Montreal Gazette]
- Johnathan Kovacevic is making the most of his chance with Canadiens. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the league and elsewhere
- How Igor Shesterkin took over the New York City sports world. [ESPN]
- The World Under-17 Hockey Challenge kicked off Thursday in British Columbia. Here are some major junior players to watch. [The Hockey News]
- Slumping Sophomores: Five second-year NHLers off to slow starts. [Daily Faceoff]
- Is Ryan Reynolds’ interest in buying the Ottawa Senators real? [TSN]
- Dwight and DJ King, now both hockey coaches for four- and six-year-olds, say that it’s up to the adults to fix hockey’s problems while the kids should focus on having fun. [CBC]
- Scott Wheeler’s take on Connor Bedard, Matvei Michkov, and the first NHL days for the class of 2021. [The Athletic]
- Dr. Zvi Levran, well-known in suburban Detroit hockey circles as the “Hockey Doc”, was charged with seven counts of criminal sexual conduct in October. He faced a similar allegation years ago. How was he able to keep working with players? [The Athletic]
