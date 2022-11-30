 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Wednesday Habs Headlines: A few wins won’t ruin the long-term plan

In today’s links, the Habs are still well-positioned for a rebuild, Cole Caufield’s next contract, and what’s behind the Dallas Stars’ shine this season.

By Nathan Ni
Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • Despite an unexpectedly good record so far, the Canadiens can still be “all-in” on a high draft pick. [The Hockey News]
  • What might Cole Caufield’s next contract look like? [The Athletic]
  • Johnathan Kovacevic has been a wonderful surprise. [La Presse]
  • With the World Cup in the spotlight, many Habs players talked about the benefits of playing multiple sports during their youth. [Montreal Gazette]
  • “It was tasty and expensive”: Juraj Slafkovsky talks about the Canadiens rookie dinner. [Montreal Gazette]

Around the league and elsewhere

  • Sportsnet and APTN have announced there turn of Hockey Night in Canada in Cree. [Sportsnet]
  • Much of the Dallas Stars’ success can be attributed to their drafting prowess. [Daily Faceoff]
  • Speaking of the Stars, they’ve signed Roope Hintz to an eight-year, $67.6 million contract extension. [Daily Faceoff]
  • The Toronto Maple Leafs will make a donation to ALS Action Canada in honour of Borje Salming. [Sportsnet]
  • Looking at the top five tradable assets on the Anaheim Ducks and what price they might fetch. [The Hockey News]
  • Nicklas Lidstrom talks about life as a scout and executive for the Detroit Red Wings. [NHL.com]
  • Seven notable trends this season across the NHL ... and how many will stick around until season’s end? [ESPN]

