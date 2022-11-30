Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- Despite an unexpectedly good record so far, the Canadiens can still be “all-in” on a high draft pick. [The Hockey News]
- What might Cole Caufield’s next contract look like? [The Athletic]
- Johnathan Kovacevic has been a wonderful surprise. [La Presse]
- With the World Cup in the spotlight, many Habs players talked about the benefits of playing multiple sports during their youth. [Montreal Gazette]
- “It was tasty and expensive”: Juraj Slafkovsky talks about the Canadiens rookie dinner. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the league and elsewhere
- Sportsnet and APTN have announced there turn of Hockey Night in Canada in Cree. [Sportsnet]
- Much of the Dallas Stars’ success can be attributed to their drafting prowess. [Daily Faceoff]
- Speaking of the Stars, they’ve signed Roope Hintz to an eight-year, $67.6 million contract extension. [Daily Faceoff]
- The Toronto Maple Leafs will make a donation to ALS Action Canada in honour of Borje Salming. [Sportsnet]
- Looking at the top five tradable assets on the Anaheim Ducks and what price they might fetch. [The Hockey News]
- Nicklas Lidstrom talks about life as a scout and executive for the Detroit Red Wings. [NHL.com]
- Seven notable trends this season across the NHL ... and how many will stick around until season’s end? [ESPN]
