Canadiens @ Jets Top Six Minutes: As good as it jets

Montembeault saves the day as the Habs end the road trip with another point.

By Anton Rasegård
Montreal Canadiens v St Louis Blues Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

  • Dadonov has been put on IR with a flu. That is some real man flu Daddy must have caught.
  • Instead of Daddy, insert Eddy.
  • Obviously not a one-for-one replacement, but great to see the Manitoba son making his first minutes of the season.
  • How many goals will Cole Caufield score today? I’m guessing six. Remember where you read it first.
  • Montembeault’s turn to take the reigns in net.

First Period

  • Too many men. Sigh. That’s not the start we wanted for the Habs.
  • It’s all good! Penalty defended and an early lead for Montreal.
  • Suzuki sends Dylan DeMelo out to buy hotdogs and beats Hellebuyck both physically and with the puck.
  • Nifty little touch pass by his partner in crime #NiCole4Life
  • Drouin is looking hot today.
  • PLD ties it up when the Jets get their second power play of the night.
  • Only two years left until he scores in a Canadiens jersey instead.

Second Period

  • Montreal back in front. Caufield finds Suzuki (a well-crafted recipe tonight eh?). Hellebuyck saves but leaves a rebound that Kirby Dach shoves over the line and into the net.
  • I like Dach with Cole and Suz.
  • That one can’t count, can it?
  • A Jets player just fell over on top of Montembeault with the puck loose in the crease.
  • Wheeler scores, but this has to come back, right?
  • Oh come on. I don’t understand the rules of this game anymore.
  • The question is if even the referees themselves understand. It seems like they’re just throwing the dice on challenges to determine what constitutes goaltender interference.
  • The referees are just doing all they can to get a home win for the Manitobans, aren’t they?
  • Hellebuyck ends the period by robbing Suzuki of a short-handed goal.

Third Period

  • That “Mangia, Mangia” East Side Mario’s commercial is like nails on a chalkboard for me.
  • “This sausage and pepper penne is TO DIE FOR”
  • Mutombo has really grown as a goaltender, compared to how he looked a year ago.
  • Naturally, the defence in front of him is also looking vastly improved now, so it could all be a collective effort.
  • Gally so close to break the tie on the power play with eight to go.
  • It’s difficult to decide who to like more of Kaiden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj and Jordan Harris.

Overtime

  • Montembeault with another great save.
  • But then he finally gets beat. Kyle Connor gets his goal and the OT winner for the home side.
  • That’s okay. We’ll make sure to beat Vegas on Saturday instead.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Not sure what’s happening with him

2) He stole that point for sure

1) Just a quiet, composed game all around

