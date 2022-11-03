Canadiens @ Jets Top Six Minutes: As good as it jets

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- Dadonov has been put on IR with a flu. That is some real man flu Daddy must have caught.
- Instead of Daddy, insert Eddy.
- Obviously not a one-for-one replacement, but great to see the Manitoba son making his first minutes of the season.
- How many goals will Cole Caufield score today? I’m guessing six. Remember where you read it first.
- Montembeault’s turn to take the reigns in net.
First Period
- Too many men. Sigh. That’s not the start we wanted for the Habs.
- It’s all good! Penalty defended and an early lead for Montreal.
- Suzuki sends Dylan DeMelo out to buy hotdogs and beats Hellebuyck both physically and with the puck.
- Nifty little touch pass by his partner in crime #NiCole4Life
- Drouin is looking hot today.
- PLD ties it up when the Jets get their second power play of the night.
- Only two years left until he scores in a Canadiens jersey instead.
Second Period
- Montreal back in front. Caufield finds Suzuki (a well-crafted recipe tonight eh?). Hellebuyck saves but leaves a rebound that Kirby Dach shoves over the line and into the net.
- I like Dach with Cole and Suz.
- That one can’t count, can it?
- A Jets player just fell over on top of Montembeault with the puck loose in the crease.
- Wheeler scores, but this has to come back, right?
- Oh come on. I don’t understand the rules of this game anymore.
- The question is if even the referees themselves understand. It seems like they’re just throwing the dice on challenges to determine what constitutes goaltender interference.
- The referees are just doing all they can to get a home win for the Manitobans, aren’t they?
- Hellebuyck ends the period by robbing Suzuki of a short-handed goal.
Third Period
- That “Mangia, Mangia” East Side Mario’s commercial is like nails on a chalkboard for me.
- “This sausage and pepper penne is TO DIE FOR”
- Mutombo has really grown as a goaltender, compared to how he looked a year ago.
- Naturally, the defence in front of him is also looking vastly improved now, so it could all be a collective effort.
- Gally so close to break the tie on the power play with eight to go.
- It’s difficult to decide who to like more of Kaiden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj and Jordan Harris.
Overtime
- Montembeault with another great save.
- But then he finally gets beat. Kyle Connor gets his goal and the OT winner for the home side.
- That’s okay. We’ll make sure to beat Vegas on Saturday instead.
EOTP 3 Stars
3) Not sure what’s happening with him
2) He stole that point for sure
1) Just a quiet, composed game all around
