Canadiens @ Jets Top Six Minutes: As good as it jets

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

Dadonov has been put on IR with a flu. That is some real man flu Daddy must have caught.

Instead of Daddy, insert Eddy.

Obviously not a one-for-one replacement, but great to see the Manitoba son making his first minutes of the season.

How many goals will Cole Caufield score today? I’m guessing six. Remember where you read it first.

Montembeault’s turn to take the reigns in net.

First Period

Too many men. Sigh. That’s not the start we wanted for the Habs.

It’s all good! Penalty defended and an early lead for Montreal.

Suzuki sends Dylan DeMelo out to buy hotdogs and beats Hellebuyck both physically and with the puck.

Nifty little touch pass by his partner in crime #NiCole4Life

Drouin is looking hot today.

PLD ties it up when the Jets get their second power play of the night.

Only two years left until he scores in a Canadiens jersey instead.

Second Period

Montreal back in front. Caufield finds Suzuki (a well-crafted recipe tonight eh?). Hellebuyck saves but leaves a rebound that Kirby Dach shoves over the line and into the net.

I like Dach with Cole and Suz.

That one can’t count, can it?

A Jets player just fell over on top of Montembeault with the puck loose in the crease.

Wheeler scores, but this has to come back, right?

Oh come on. I don’t understand the rules of this game anymore.

The question is if even the referees themselves understand. It seems like they’re just throwing the dice on challenges to determine what constitutes goaltender interference.

The referees are just doing all they can to get a home win for the Manitobans, aren’t they?

Hellebuyck ends the period by robbing Suzuki of a short-handed goal.

Third Period

That “Mangia, Mangia” East Side Mario’s commercial is like nails on a chalkboard for me.

“This sausage and pepper penne is TO DIE FOR”

Mutombo has really grown as a goaltender, compared to how he looked a year ago.

Naturally, the defence in front of him is also looking vastly improved now, so it could all be a collective effort.

Gally so close to break the tie on the power play with eight to go.

It’s difficult to decide who to like more of Kaiden Guhle, Arber Xhekaj and Jordan Harris.

Overtime

Montembeault with another great save.

But then he finally gets beat. Kyle Connor gets his goal and the OT winner for the home side.

That’s okay. We’ll make sure to beat Vegas on Saturday instead.

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Not sure what’s happening with him

2) He stole that point for sure

1) Just a quiet, composed game all around