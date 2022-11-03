Canadiens @ Jets: Game thread, rosters, lines, and how to watch

How to watch

Start time: 8:00 PM EDT / 5:00 PM PDT

In the Canadiens region: TSN2 (English), RDS (French)

In the Jets region: TSN3 (English)

The bad news is that the Montreal Canadiens scored just one goal for a second time in about a week versus Marc-Andre Fleury and the Minnesota Wild on Tuesday. The good news is they won’t meet again until the Stanley Cup Final.

The glass gets a little more than half full for the Habs tonight as Joel Edmundson plays for the first time since losing the duel for the captaincy to getting injured in a collision with Nick Suzuki in one of the first on-ice sessions of training camp. In his absence, the Canadiens have discovered they have some very good young options who can fill in, and all four of the rookies maintain their spots even with Edmundson returning. The decision has been made to scratch Chris Wideman from the lineup to allow Edmundson’s return.

Earlier in the day, Evgenii Dadonov was placed on Injured Reserve, which made the forward decisions for Martin St-Louis a bit easier. He has still opted to keep Mike Hoffman out, and Rem Pitlick and Juraj Slafokvský in. It’s the same forward lineup that played fairly well in Minnesota, but just couldn’t find any goals. An outing somewhere between that result and the 7-4 win they had in St. Louis will have them in good position to end the road trip with a 3-1 record.

Montreal Canadiens projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing #22 Cole Caufield #14 Nick Suzuki #77 Kirby Dach #17 Josh Anderson #28 Christian Dvorak #11 Brendan Gallagher #27 Jonathan Drouin #91 Sean Monahan #40 Joel Armia #32 Rem Pitlick #71 Jake Evans #20 Juraj Slafkovský

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence #21 Kaiden Guhle #58 David Savard #72 Arber Xhekaj #44 Joel Edmundson $54 Jordan Harris #26 Johnny Kovacevic

Goaltenders Starter Backup Starter Backup #35 Samuel Montembeault #34 Jake Allen

Scratched: Mike Hoffman, Michael Pezzetta, Chris Wideman

Injured: Paul Byron, Evgenii Dadonov, Mike Matheson

Winnipeg Jets projected lineup

Forwards Left Wing Centre Right Wing Left Wing Centre Right Wing Kyle Connor Mark Scheifele Mason Appleton Cole Perfetti Pierre-Luc Dubois Blake Wheeler Saku Maenalanen Adam Lowry Sam Gagner Dominic Toninato David Gustafsson Axel Jonsson-Fjallby

Defencemen Left Defence Right Defence Left Defence Right Defence Josh Morrissey Neal Pionk Brenden Dillon Nate Schmidt Dylan Samberg Dylan DeMelo