 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Thursday Habs Headlines: Martin St-Louis is liking his team’s “pack mentality”

In today’s links, St-Louis likes what he sees in his team, Slafkovský knows this team has each other’s backs, Canucks should sit some veterans, Huberdeau speaks to Sutter’s comments, and more.

By Andrea
/ new

If you buy something from an SB Nation link, Vox Media may earn a commission. See our ethics statement.

NHL: NOV 01 Canadiens at Wild Photo by Bailey Hillesheim/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Martin St-Louis liked the “pack mentality” after the hit Juraj Slafkovský took on Tuesday night. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The Canadiens made some costly mistakes in their game against the Minnesota Wild but St-Louis said he’s impressed by how good their good actually is. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Slafkovský says he feels safe with his teammates on the ice, and it’s great that the team backs each other. [TSN]
  • Three observations after the Candiens first 10 games. [The Athletic]
  • With a new coach and a new team there’s bound to be mistakes on both sides of the bench but St-Louis should be given some slack during the rebuild. [The Hockey Writers]

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Jonathan Huberdeau agrees with coach Darryl Sutter’s comments that he needs to “speed up his game”. [Sportsnet]
  • Anehiem Ducks’ Jakob Silfverberg scored a nice goal on Tuesday night... into his own net. [Yahoo Sports]
  • The Vancouver Canucks should consider sitting some of their veterans. [Canucks Army]
  • Dealing with a slow start to the season, the Toronto Maple Leafs are still “trying to find the right mix”. [TSN]
  • New York Islanders Casey Cizikas has been fined $5,000 for interference against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock. [NHL]

More From Eyes On The Prize

Loading comments...