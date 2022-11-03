Thursday Habs Headlines: Martin St-Louis is liking his team’s “pack mentality”

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Martin St-Louis liked the “pack mentality” after the hit Juraj Slafkovský took on Tuesday night. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Canadiens made some costly mistakes in their game against the Minnesota Wild but St-Louis said he’s impressed by how good their good actually is. [Montreal Gazette]
- Slafkovský says he feels safe with his teammates on the ice, and it’s great that the team backs each other. [TSN]
- Three observations after the Candiens first 10 games. [The Athletic]
- With a new coach and a new team there’s bound to be mistakes on both sides of the bench but St-Louis should be given some slack during the rebuild. [The Hockey Writers]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Jonathan Huberdeau agrees with coach Darryl Sutter’s comments that he needs to “speed up his game”. [Sportsnet]
- Anehiem Ducks’ Jakob Silfverberg scored a nice goal on Tuesday night... into his own net. [Yahoo Sports]
- The Vancouver Canucks should consider sitting some of their veterans. [Canucks Army]
- Dealing with a slow start to the season, the Toronto Maple Leafs are still “trying to find the right mix”. [TSN]
- New York Islanders Casey Cizikas has been fined $5,000 for interference against Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Alex Stalock. [NHL]
