Montreal Canadiens place Evgenii Dadonov on injured reserve, Joel Edmundson expected to return

The Montreal Canadiens have placed forward Evgenii Dadonov on injured reserve on Thursday afternoon.

Les Canadiens ont placé l'attaquant Evgenii Dadonov sur la liste des blessés.



Dadonov, 33, was acquired this off-season from the Vegas Golden Knights in return for defenceman Shea Weber. He is in the final year of his contract with a cap hit of $5,000,000. In eight games this season, Dadonov has yet to earn a point.

He sat out his first game last Saturday against the St. Louis Blues, afterwards he started exhibiting flu-like symptoms which kept him out of practice. He was back on the ice on Wednesday and Thursday.

He was also seen talking to Canadiens general manager Kent Hughes, who confirmed that his agent had called him to inquire about the opportunities he was getting with the team.

The Canadiens needed the roster spot because they are expected to activate Joel Edmundson off of injured reserve. The defenceman would be making his season debut on Thursday against the Winnipeg Jets. Edmundson missed all of pre-season and the regular season so far with a back injury suffered on ice before training camp.

Edmundson, who is from Manitoba, is expected to play with Arber Xhekaj. Chris Wideman will be the defenceman to lose his spot. Edmundson is officially a game-time decision.

Because Edmundson is not on long term injured reserve, the team only needs to create a roster spot since his salary is already counted against the salary cap.