Canadiens vs. Sharks Top Six Minutes: Bitten by Sharks

Shots were pretty close. As were penalties. Too bad the score wasn’t.

San Jose Sharks v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Pre-game

  • You know what a great way to start the week is?
  • A three-game winning streak.

First period

  • Alright, Allen. Redemption time.
  • Oh, Jake. It hasn’t even been two minutes.
  • St-Louis hauls out the IPad... and we’ve got an offside challenge.
  • Challenge denied. Turns out 98% offside doesn’t count.
  • As soon as the Sharks' power play is over Kovacevic immediately gives them another delay of game chance.
  • Guys, get it together or this evening will be as painful as the first five minutes.
  • We appreciate the power play Simek, but don’t cross-check our captain again.
  • Halfway through the first is a prime time to get a second shot on goal. Just sayin’.
  • Fine, I’ll take a “holy crap!” pass from Suzuki to Caufield instead.
  • That’s the third delay-of-game penalty this period (Sharks not Habs this time, so yay). Settle in folks, we’re going to be here for-ev-er.
  • Gallagher off the post. The puck, I mean. Not Gally. Not this time anyway.

Second period

  • Alright, Allen and team. Redemption time.
  • Nice play that ended with a Harris shot on goal. Would have been nicer if it ended with a goal but and least it didn’t end in delay of game. Yes, that’s my bar right now.
  • Dvorak scores! But it’s immediately, and I mean immediately, waved off as Dadonov gets called for interference.
  • These Sharks are pretty darn good on the PK. They’re what? First in the league? Hmmm... so maybe it’s not our power play then.
  • Allen’s shaking his head, takes off his mask and the game continues because a goalie doesn’t really need his mask on to play hockey, right ref?
  • Is it officials-in-training tonight? It must be reffing 101 to get out of the way and these guys are just not passing the test.
  • Off we go to our fifth power play. But as we’ve seen, it clearly won’t matter.
  • I usually enjoy being right.
  • Guess how we’re ending the second period? You got it, Pontiac. Delay of game.

Third period

  • Alright, everybody. Redemption time.
  • We’re starting with a two-man advantage but turns out that’s just as pointless as a one-man advantage against these darn penalty-kill kings.
  • I wonder if the plan will ever be to actually shoot the puck during the power play?
  • Showing off even more after their PK, a redirect in front of Allen puts the Sharks up 2-0.
  • Just over a minute later the puck trickles between Allen’s legs in slow-mo — well it felt like slow-mo by the time he closed his pads — and Couture makes it 3-0.
  • You know what we should do? Give the Sharks a two-man advantage, say Savard and Matheson. Bold strategy, but ok. You must know what you’re doing at this point.
  • Redemption time... next time, Allen?

EOTP 3 Stars

3) I think this is the recipe

2) This is the most logical explanation

1) We do not

