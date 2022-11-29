Canadiens vs. Sharks Top Six Minutes: Bitten by Sharks

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.
Pre-game
- You know what a great way to start the week is?
- A three-game winning streak.
First period
- Alright, Allen. Redemption time.
- Oh, Jake. It hasn’t even been two minutes.
- St-Louis hauls out the IPad... and we’ve got an offside challenge.
- Challenge denied. Turns out 98% offside doesn’t count.
- As soon as the Sharks' power play is over Kovacevic immediately gives them another delay of game chance.
- Guys, get it together or this evening will be as painful as the first five minutes.
- We appreciate the power play Simek, but don’t cross-check our captain again.
- Halfway through the first is a prime time to get a second shot on goal. Just sayin’.
- Fine, I’ll take a “holy crap!” pass from Suzuki to Caufield instead.
- That’s the third delay-of-game penalty this period (Sharks not Habs this time, so yay). Settle in folks, we’re going to be here for-ev-er.
- Gallagher off the post. The puck, I mean. Not Gally. Not this time anyway.
Second period
- Alright, Allen and team. Redemption time.
- Nice play that ended with a Harris shot on goal. Would have been nicer if it ended with a goal but and least it didn’t end in delay of game. Yes, that’s my bar right now.
- Dvorak scores! But it’s immediately, and I mean immediately, waved off as Dadonov gets called for interference.
- These Sharks are pretty darn good on the PK. They’re what? First in the league? Hmmm... so maybe it’s not our power play then.
- Allen’s shaking his head, takes off his mask and the game continues because a goalie doesn’t really need his mask on to play hockey, right ref?
- Is it officials-in-training tonight? It must be reffing 101 to get out of the way and these guys are just not passing the test.
- Off we go to our fifth power play. But as we’ve seen, it clearly won’t matter.
- I usually enjoy being right.
- Guess how we’re ending the second period? You got it, Pontiac. Delay of game.
Third period
- Alright, everybody. Redemption time.
- We’re starting with a two-man advantage but turns out that’s just as pointless as a one-man advantage against these darn penalty-kill kings.
- I wonder if the plan will ever be to actually shoot the puck during the power play?
- Showing off even more after their PK, a redirect in front of Allen puts the Sharks up 2-0.
- Just over a minute later the puck trickles between Allen’s legs in slow-mo — well it felt like slow-mo by the time he closed his pads — and Couture makes it 3-0.
- You know what we should do? Give the Sharks a two-man advantage, say Savard and Matheson. Bold strategy, but ok. You must know what you’re doing at this point.
- Redemption time... next time, Allen?
