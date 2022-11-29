Tuesday Habs Headlines: Making the playoffs isn’t a crazy scenario in Nick Suzuki’s eyes

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- The Habs are two points from a wild card spot and making it to the playoffs isn’t a crazy scenario in Nick Suzuki’s eyes. [Journal de Montreal]
- During the first quarter of the season, the Canadiens’ have created a strong team connection thanks to their resiliency and sense of belief in themselves. [Sportsnet]
- The new analytics department is helping Martin St. Louis do his job and keeping the team accountable. [Montreal Gazette]
- In his fourth honour of the season so far, Lane Hutson was voted player of the week in the Hockey East division. [RDS]
- Suzuki can thank Pavel Datsyuk for his perfect shootout record. [Journal de Montreal]
- Jordan Harris and Arber Xhekaj had dinner with Chris Nilan. [Montreal Gazette]
- Six fun facts about Xhekaj.
More than meets the (Xhek)eye.#GoHabsGo | @Bridgestone pic.twitter.com/sBvu79u8Eg— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 28, 2022
Around the League and Elsewhere
- Looks like Alex Galchenyuk will be suiting up with the Colorado Avalanche for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. [Sportsnet]
- John Tortorella is all about establishing a new identity for the Philadelphia Flyers, but not this kind. [The Hockey News]
- Grading all 32 NHL teams' performance at the quarter-season mark. [ESPN]
- Expect all kinds of feels when Matthew Tkachuk returns to Calgary on Tuesday night. [Sportsnet]
- A former member of the Vancouver Canucks’ coaching staff has launched a Human Rights complaint alleging she was fired because of her sex, mental illness and physical disability. [TSN]
Loading comments...