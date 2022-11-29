 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Tuesday Habs Headlines: Making the playoffs isn’t a crazy scenario in Nick Suzuki’s eyes

In today’s links, Suzuki believes the playoffs are a possibility as the Habs sit two points from a wild card spot, Hutson gets fourth honour of the season, Xhekaj and Harris hang with Nilan, Galchenyuk lands in Colorado, and more.

Montreal Canadiens v Chicago Blackhawks Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • The Habs are two points from a wild card spot and making it to the playoffs isn’t a crazy scenario in Nick Suzuki’s eyes. [Journal de Montreal]
  • During the first quarter of the season, the Canadiens’ have created a strong team connection thanks to their resiliency and sense of belief in themselves. [Sportsnet]
  • The new analytics department is helping Martin St. Louis do his job and keeping the team accountable. [Montreal Gazette]
  • In his fourth honour of the season so far, Lane Hutson was voted player of the week in the Hockey East division. [RDS]
  • Suzuki can thank Pavel Datsyuk for his perfect shootout record. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Jordan Harris and Arber Xhekaj had dinner with Chris Nilan. [Montreal Gazette]
  • Six fun facts about Xhekaj.

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • Looks like Alex Galchenyuk will be suiting up with the Colorado Avalanche for the remainder of the 2022-23 season. [Sportsnet]
  • John Tortorella is all about establishing a new identity for the Philadelphia Flyers, but not this kind. [The Hockey News]
  • Grading all 32 NHL teams' performance at the quarter-season mark. [ESPN]
  • Expect all kinds of feels when Matthew Tkachuk returns to Calgary on Tuesday night. [Sportsnet]
  • A former member of the Vancouver Canucks’ coaching staff has launched a Human Rights complaint alleging she was fired because of her sex, mental illness and physical disability. [TSN]

