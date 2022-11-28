 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Monday Habs Headlines: It’s decision time for Juraj Slafkovský’s development

In today’s links, should Slafkovský spend some time in the AHL, a new perspective on the Canadiens-Nordiques rivalry, Kovacevic’s a smarty-pants, the streakiness of the first NHL quarter, and more.

Buffalo Sabres v Montreal Canadiens Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes

  • Would moving Juraj Slafkovský to the Laval Rocket be better for his development at this point? [National Post]
  • The new documentary series Canadiens Nordiques – La rivalité brings a different perspective to the Canadiens-Nordiques rivalry. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Chasing his hockey dreams didn’t slow down Johnathan Kovacevic’s academic momentum. [Canadiens]
  • After three difficult seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, Kirby Dach has been revitalized since joining the Canadiens. [RDS]
  • Marie-Philip Poulin’s hat trick helped Team Harvey beat Team Scotiabank 5-2 at the PWHPA’s Dream Gap Tour on Sunday. [CBC]
  • Bennedict Mathurin may be an NBAer but he’s a Canadien at heart. [Journal de Montreal]
  • Michael Pezzetta says it’s not too late to join the Movember Movement!

Around the League and Elsewhere

  • The main theme for the first NHL quarter is streakiness — both the good and the bad kind. [Toronto Star]
  • After Saturday’s game, Austin Matthews received the Toronto Maple Leafs’ player-of-the-game belt for the first time. [TSN]
  • Injuries to key players on the Washington Capitals expose a lack of depth. [The Hockey News]
  • The constant gambling-related advertising that appears during NHL broadcasts may be rubbing many fans the wrong way, but it’s not going anywhere any time soon. [CBC]

