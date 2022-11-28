Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Would moving Juraj Slafkovský to the Laval Rocket be better for his development at this point? [National Post]
- The new documentary series Canadiens Nordiques – La rivalité brings a different perspective to the Canadiens-Nordiques rivalry. [Journal de Montreal]
- Chasing his hockey dreams didn’t slow down Johnathan Kovacevic’s academic momentum. [Canadiens]
- After three difficult seasons with the Chicago Blackhawks, Kirby Dach has been revitalized since joining the Canadiens. [RDS]
- Marie-Philip Poulin’s hat trick helped Team Harvey beat Team Scotiabank 5-2 at the PWHPA’s Dream Gap Tour on Sunday. [CBC]
- Bennedict Mathurin may be an NBAer but he’s a Canadien at heart. [Journal de Montreal]
- Michael Pezzetta says it’s not too late to join the Movember Movement!
It’s not too late to get behind @mpezzetta13 and the entire Mo Habs Mo! #Movember team.— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 27, 2022
https://t.co/gZGlxL4Kaj
Support men’s health today!#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Bx5jFfxc3u
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The main theme for the first NHL quarter is streakiness — both the good and the bad kind. [Toronto Star]
- After Saturday’s game, Austin Matthews received the Toronto Maple Leafs’ player-of-the-game belt for the first time. [TSN]
- Injuries to key players on the Washington Capitals expose a lack of depth. [The Hockey News]
- The constant gambling-related advertising that appears during NHL broadcasts may be rubbing many fans the wrong way, but it’s not going anywhere any time soon. [CBC]
