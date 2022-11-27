 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Sunday Habs Headlines: The Allen-Montembeault tandem

In today’s links, a new take on goaltending in Montreal, reasons for the strong power play, a Lane Hutson goal, a possible end to the Chychrun sweepstakes, and honouring Börje Salming.

By Justin Blades
NHL: NOV 09 Canucks at Canadiens Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Montreal Canadiens news and notes

  • The Canadiens organization is used to being led by one star in goal, just wrapping up what can be called the Carey Price Era. Now, the Habs may have a goalie tandem. [LNH.com | Google Translate]
  • Strong goaltending and positional discipline are reasons why Montreal’s penalty kill is enjoying success. [Montreal Gazette]
  • The Canadiens are winning too many games to get a high spot in the draft lottery. What can Kent Hughes do to stop that? [Le Nouvelliste]
  • Lane Hutson keeps the hot hand in the NCAA:

Around the league and elsewhere

  • The Buffalo Sabres could be the team to bring the Jakob Chychrun saga to a close. [Sportsnet]
  • The Edmonton Oilers are in the market for an “edgy” forward. [Sportsnet]
  • There was a time when Finland was a big exporter of NHL goaltending talent. Now, more Finns are getting goalie coach roles in the NHL. [NHL.com]

