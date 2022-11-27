Montreal Canadiens news and notes
- The Canadiens organization is used to being led by one star in goal, just wrapping up what can be called the Carey Price Era. Now, the Habs may have a goalie tandem. [LNH.com | Google Translate]
- Strong goaltending and positional discipline are reasons why Montreal’s penalty kill is enjoying success. [Montreal Gazette]
- The Canadiens are winning too many games to get a high spot in the draft lottery. What can Kent Hughes do to stop that? [Le Nouvelliste]
- Lane Hutson keeps the hot hand in the NCAA:
...then Lane tied the game with a great individual effort!— BU Men's Hockey (@TerrierHockey) November 26, 2022
Watch on ESPN+: https://t.co/4QaNX2waQs@hockey_east | @espn pic.twitter.com/5oBTh7Q2SZ
Around the league and elsewhere
"One rose to remember Salming forever."— Patrik Bexell (@Zeb_Habs) November 27, 2022
At the start of today's game Brynäs (Salming old club) left a lonely rose on the ice to remember their/the legend. #Leafs pic.twitter.com/IGvS3ZwWIQ
- The Buffalo Sabres could be the team to bring the Jakob Chychrun saga to a close. [Sportsnet]
- The Edmonton Oilers are in the market for an “edgy” forward. [Sportsnet]
- There was a time when Finland was a big exporter of NHL goaltending talent. Now, more Finns are getting goalie coach roles in the NHL. [NHL.com]
