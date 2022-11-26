Saturday Habs Headlines: For the Dagger

Montreal Canadiens News and Notes
- Kirby Dach’s shoot-out goal proves to be the dagger against his former team. [Sportsnet | Yahoo Sports | Twitter]
#GoHabsGo pic.twitter.com/Armvkf8gd2— Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) November 25, 2022
- Giving Sam Montembeault more responsibility in net would be good for him, Jake Allen, and the Canadiens in general. [Montreal Gazette]
Around the League and Elsewhere
- The Toronto Maple Leafs pay tribute to Börje Salming with a patch on their jerseys. [TSN]
- The league continues to remember Salming, and the impact he had on the Leafs and on hockey in general. [Yahoo Sports | Yahoo Sports]
- Jake Muzzin and Mitch Marner, and their unlikely friendship. [The Athletic]
- William Nylander ties Salming for most goals scored by a Swede on the Leafs and dedicates the goal to him. [The Athletic]
- Yesterday’s edition of 32 Thoughts also talked about Salming. [Sportsnet]
- The Nashville Predators forced to postpone two games due to a water main break. [NHL | Sportsnet]
- Shane Wright has picked up three goals in two games in the AHL. [Sportsnet]
- Alex Ovechkin has scored on a lot of goalies over his career, including on an impressive cast of likely future Hall of Famers. This is the tale of some goalies who you may have never heard of, and whose best stories of their time in the NHL include the goals scored on them by the Great 8. [The Athletic]
