Canadiens @ Blackhawks Top Six Minutes: Dach Friday

For our new readers and members, the Top Six Minutes is a continuation of the discussion in the game thread. We try to keep it light and entertaining. Full recaps are up the morning after every game.

Börje Salming passed away yesterday, and if you haven’t seen the patch to honour ‘King Börje’ on the Leafs sweaters please do. Fantastic tribute.

1st Period

We are off!!!

Somehow Edmundson is in front of the net, and Monahan picks up Edmundson’s stick and we have a Montreal GOAL!

Nice steal and a move from Monahan who sets up Andersson, but no puck into the net.

Montreal are using the turnovers in the neutral zone to create some good offence.

Matheson to the sin-bin, time for some box-play.

Some strong defence from Montreal here.

2nd Period

Insane save by Montembeault!

Tied game, Montreal can’t get the puck out of the zone. Twice the pass out of the zone is intercepted, and the second time it leads to the goal.

Power play goal!!! Captain Suzuki! 2-1 Montreal!

Joel Armia hits the post. So near, yet so far away.

Dadonov to the box, upcoming box-play for Montreal.

Big scramble towards the end of those two minutes, Anderson finally gets the puck out for a line change.

Gallagher with a breakaway, great pass from Dadonov. The offside call must have come from Qatar and the VAR room, damn that was late.

Xhekaj to the box.

SAVE! MONTEMBEAULT!

... and Monahan hits the post on the breakaway.

3rd Period

Söderblom with a great save on Caufield shot.

Slafkovský down... Pezzetta goes after the Chicago player before the ref even considers whistling the play down.

Slafkovský does get up, a bit gingerly though. Looks concussed.

Panic behind the Chicago bench as they realize Xhekaj is on the ice.

That wasn’t a penalty shot, so Suzuki missed the breakaway.

Now that’s a soft call. Guhle to the box...

... and of course the opponents score, not the refs, but the Blackhawks.

Overtime / Shoot out

Too many men, in OT! Chicago had five guys on the ice.

Power Kill™️

That power play was way too slow, should have taken the goalie too and played 5 vs 3.

Suzuki with the Datsyuk move...

... but it’s Kirby Dach that wins it for Montreal!

EOTP 3 Stars

3) Managed to get Chicago a point

2) It’s great when your rentals have value

1) Everyone is full of turducken